English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sikh Soccer Fan Racially Targeted Due to Skin Colour in UK
A Sikh football fan has been targeted in a vile and racist letter due to his "skin colour" after he put up British flags on his shop window, according to media reports.
Image Credits: The Sun
London: A Sikh football fan has been targeted in a vile and racist letter due to his "skin colour" after he put up British flags on his shop window, according to reports.
Gagan, 31, received the anonymous letter last week which claimed he should not support for England during the World Cup because he is Indian - and it is 'betraying the Asian community', The Sun reported.
The manager of GMS Heating & Plumbing was accused of forgetting his motherland and his skin colour in the poison pen letter.
He raised the flag for the first time last Wednesday at the store in Ilford, East London, and received the note the following day.
"You have put (the) wrong flag outside your shop when you have come from India. Have you forgot your skin colour? You should put the Pakistan flag outside your shop not British," the letter said.
Bizarrely, the letter also addressed as 'Dear Uncle', according to Gagan, was filled with spelling mistakes of grammatical errors, as well as the hateful content.
"If National Front skinheads saw this flag outside they will kick you back to India without your trousers on," the letter said.
The defiant business owner said his father immediately went out to purchase four more flags after opening the letter.
He said: "We're just trying to have some fun and people want to ruin it by saying it should not be done. It should be done."
"I find this mentality really stupid to be honest - what we can't support the country that we're living in?
The business owner said they always put out St George flags for major sporting events and refuse to back down.
"We have lived in this country for around 40 years and we love this country otherwise we would not be here," he said.
"Supporting England during the football is enjoyable and all part of the fun - and some people seem to think it is wrong for us to do because we are Indian?"
England trounced Panama 6-1 in a group stage match on Sunday to enter the Round of 16.
Also Watch
Gagan, 31, received the anonymous letter last week which claimed he should not support for England during the World Cup because he is Indian - and it is 'betraying the Asian community', The Sun reported.
The manager of GMS Heating & Plumbing was accused of forgetting his motherland and his skin colour in the poison pen letter.
He raised the flag for the first time last Wednesday at the store in Ilford, East London, and received the note the following day.
"You have put (the) wrong flag outside your shop when you have come from India. Have you forgot your skin colour? You should put the Pakistan flag outside your shop not British," the letter said.
Bizarrely, the letter also addressed as 'Dear Uncle', according to Gagan, was filled with spelling mistakes of grammatical errors, as well as the hateful content.
"If National Front skinheads saw this flag outside they will kick you back to India without your trousers on," the letter said.
The defiant business owner said his father immediately went out to purchase four more flags after opening the letter.
He said: "We're just trying to have some fun and people want to ruin it by saying it should not be done. It should be done."
"I find this mentality really stupid to be honest - what we can't support the country that we're living in?
The business owner said they always put out St George flags for major sporting events and refuse to back down.
"We have lived in this country for around 40 years and we love this country otherwise we would not be here," he said.
"Supporting England during the football is enjoyable and all part of the fun - and some people seem to think it is wrong for us to do because we are Indian?"
England trounced Panama 6-1 in a group stage match on Sunday to enter the Round of 16.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone Likely to Star in Remake of Sridevi's Superhit Film
- Kohli, Dhoni & Other Team India Batsmen Hit the Ground Running in London
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message And 22 Murders
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes Perfect Case for the Indian Market?