English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: South Korea Look to Send Germany Out of Tournament
South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong says his team have just a "one percent chance" of beating Germany and sending the holders tumbling out of the World Cup.
(Reuters Image)
Russia: South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong says his team have just a "one percent chance" of beating Germany and sending the holders tumbling out of the World Cup.
A 1-0 defeat to Mexico and a last-gasp 2-1 win over Sweden have left Joachim Loew's team in danger of becoming the first German side to exit at the first-round stage since 1938.
Germany can guarantee progress with a win by two clear goals on Wednesday but all four teams can still qualify from Group F, even South Korea, who currently have no points.
"Germany are a lot stronger than us, so it's not going to be easy for us," said Shin. "But the ball is round so I think there will be opportunities for us as well.
"Even if we have less possession than Germany we will do our utmost to beat Germany tomorrow.
"We have a one percent chance. It will be our last-ditch effort, but whether we go to the round of 16 or not we will do our utmost to win tomorrow's game. The Korean people know this and I hope they will give us support as well."
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min also played down the chances of an upset.
"I don't know how I should answer," he said when asked if South Korea could spring a surprise. "Of course, we want to do our best to get to the round of 16. They have to win, we have to win.
"They're the world champions, they're world number one. A lot of people didn't think Mexico could beat Germany, so we will try to do our best and accept the result."
South Korea are missing injured captain Ki Sung-yueng, who plays for Swansea.
"He (Ki) is a key player for our team. It's not something we had planned for, so it really complicates the situation for us," said coach Shin.
Also Watch
A 1-0 defeat to Mexico and a last-gasp 2-1 win over Sweden have left Joachim Loew's team in danger of becoming the first German side to exit at the first-round stage since 1938.
Germany can guarantee progress with a win by two clear goals on Wednesday but all four teams can still qualify from Group F, even South Korea, who currently have no points.
"Germany are a lot stronger than us, so it's not going to be easy for us," said Shin. "But the ball is round so I think there will be opportunities for us as well.
"Even if we have less possession than Germany we will do our utmost to beat Germany tomorrow.
"We have a one percent chance. It will be our last-ditch effort, but whether we go to the round of 16 or not we will do our utmost to win tomorrow's game. The Korean people know this and I hope they will give us support as well."
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min also played down the chances of an upset.
"I don't know how I should answer," he said when asked if South Korea could spring a surprise. "Of course, we want to do our best to get to the round of 16. They have to win, we have to win.
"They're the world champions, they're world number one. A lot of people didn't think Mexico could beat Germany, so we will try to do our best and accept the result."
South Korea are missing injured captain Ki Sung-yueng, who plays for Swansea.
"He (Ki) is a key player for our team. It's not something we had planned for, so it really complicates the situation for us," said coach Shin.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: New Ball to be Used for Knockout Phase
- These Photos of Aamir Khan's Son Azad Playing Football in Mumbai Monsoon Go Viral; See Here
- Are Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Getting Engaged In a Month?
- Kohli, Dhoni & Other Team India Batsmen Hit the Ground Running in London
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday