FIFA World Cup 2018: South Korea Stun Holders Germany - Relive the Goals

Champions Germany crashed out of the World Cup after suffering a stunning 2-0 defeat by a tenacious South Korea on Wednesday that eliminated them in the opening round for the first time in 80 years. Germany would have progressed with a win at the Kazan Arena but barely looked capable of scoring against the Koreans, let alone going on to successfully defend the title they won in Brazil four years ago.

Updated:June 27, 2018, 11:56 PM IST
South Korea's Son Heung-min shoots at goal in the match against Germany. (Reuters)
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:

South Korea - 1 Germany - 0 (93rd minute)

German team were dealt with a big blow in the final minutes of the match as US referee Mark Geiger called for the video assistant referee to intervene after the unmarked Kim had bundled his shot past Germany 'keeper Manuel Neuer from a corner early in stoppage time. The goal was awarded because Toni Kroos' touch had played him onside.

South Korea - 2 Germany - 0 (96th minute)

Minutes later Germany were 2-0 down after Neuer ran up the pitch in a desperate attempt to get a goal. A long punt upfield saw Tottenham forward Son chase a clearance to fire into an empty net. This goal sealed Germany's fate.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
