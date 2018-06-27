English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: South Korea Stun Holders Germany - Relive the Goals
Champions Germany crashed out of the World Cup after suffering a stunning 2-0 defeat by a tenacious South Korea on Wednesday that eliminated them in the opening round for the first time in 80 years. Germany would have progressed with a win at the Kazan Arena but barely looked capable of scoring against the Koreans, let alone going on to successfully defend the title they won in Brazil four years ago.
South Korea's Son Heung-min shoots at goal in the match against Germany. (Reuters)
Champions Germany crashed out of the World Cup after suffering a stunning 2-0 defeat by a tenacious South Korea on Wednesday that eliminated them in the opening round for the first time in 80 years. Germany would have progressed with a win at the Kazan Arena but barely looked capable of scoring against the Koreans, let alone going on to successfully defend the title they won in Brazil four years ago.
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:
South Korea - 1 Germany - 0 (93rd minute)
German team were dealt with a big blow in the final minutes of the match as US referee Mark Geiger called for the video assistant referee to intervene after the unmarked Kim had bundled his shot past Germany 'keeper Manuel Neuer from a corner early in stoppage time. The goal was awarded because Toni Kroos' touch had played him onside.
FIFA.com
South Korea - 2 Germany - 0 (96th minute)
Minutes later Germany were 2-0 down after Neuer ran up the pitch in a desperate attempt to get a goal. A long punt upfield saw Tottenham forward Son chase a clearance to fire into an empty net. This goal sealed Germany's fate.
FIFA.com
Also Watch
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:
South Korea - 1 Germany - 0 (93rd minute)
German team were dealt with a big blow in the final minutes of the match as US referee Mark Geiger called for the video assistant referee to intervene after the unmarked Kim had bundled his shot past Germany 'keeper Manuel Neuer from a corner early in stoppage time. The goal was awarded because Toni Kroos' touch had played him onside.
FIFA.com
South Korea - 2 Germany - 0 (96th minute)
Minutes later Germany were 2-0 down after Neuer ran up the pitch in a desperate attempt to get a goal. A long punt upfield saw Tottenham forward Son chase a clearance to fire into an empty net. This goal sealed Germany's fate.
FIFA.com
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Top 3 2018 Smartphones in Rs 30-35,000 Price Range
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Maradona Needs Medical Help After Argentina Win Thriller
- Janhvi-Ishaan's High-Energy Track Zingaat From Dhadak Should Be On Your Playlist
- Cold War Between Katrina & Jacqueline Escalates, They Can't See Eye To Eye
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Marvel is Finally Introducing LGBTQ Characters. But Did You Know We Already Have Queer Superheroes?