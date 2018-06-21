English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Register 1-0 Win Over Iran — Relive Costa's Winning Goal
A lucky Diego Costa goal handed World Cup hopefuls Spain their first win of the World Cup although dogged Iran came close to causing a major upset on Wednesday. The victory in Kazan puts the 2010 winners on course for the last 16. Costa, who scored twice in a 3-3 opening draw with Portugal in Sochi, courted controversy early in the Group B encounter when he stepped on the toes of Iran 'keeper Ali Beiranvand as he waited to kick the ball out.
FIFA.com
A lucky Diego Costa goal handed World Cup hopefuls Spain their first win of the World Cup although dogged Iran came close to causing a major upset on Wednesday. The victory in Kazan puts the 2010 winners on course for the last 16. Costa, who scored twice in a 3-3 opening draw with Portugal in Sochi, courted controversy early in the Group B encounter when he stepped on the toes of Iran 'keeper Ali Beiranvand as he waited to kick the ball out.
News18 Sports takes a look at Costa's goal:
Diego Costa (54th minute) - Only Goal
Twitter/ OptaJoe
A scrappy second half goal by Diego Costa broke a Persian stonewall and lifted Spain to a 1-0 win over a courageous Iran in a nerve-jangling World Cup clash on Wednesday. Costa claimed his third goal of the tournament in the 54th minute at Kazan Arena but the striker hardly knew about it. His shot came off Ramin Rezaeian to beat keeper Beiranvand, when the former was attempting to clear the ball.
Also Watch
News18 Sports takes a look at Costa's goal:
Diego Costa (54th minute) - Only Goal
Twitter/ OptaJoe
A scrappy second half goal by Diego Costa broke a Persian stonewall and lifted Spain to a 1-0 win over a courageous Iran in a nerve-jangling World Cup clash on Wednesday. Costa claimed his third goal of the tournament in the 54th minute at Kazan Arena but the striker hardly knew about it. His shot came off Ramin Rezaeian to beat keeper Beiranvand, when the former was attempting to clear the ball.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I’m a Proud Mother Today: Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas’s Mom
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Planning To Tie The Knot In 2020?
- Sanju: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir With Lavish Presents
- Dhadak First Song: Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Vibrant Chemistry Wins Hearts in the Title Track