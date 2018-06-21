GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Register 1-0 Win Over Iran — Relive Costa's Winning Goal

A lucky Diego Costa goal handed World Cup hopefuls Spain their first win of the World Cup although dogged Iran came close to causing a major upset on Wednesday. The victory in Kazan puts the 2010 winners on course for the last 16. Costa, who scored twice in a 3-3 opening draw with Portugal in Sochi, courted controversy early in the Group B encounter when he stepped on the toes of Iran 'keeper Ali Beiranvand as he waited to kick the ball out.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 21, 2018, 2:20 AM IST
FIFA.com
News18 Sports takes a look at Costa's goal:

Diego Costa (54th minute) - Only Goal


Twitter/ OptaJoe Twitter/ OptaJoe

A scrappy second half goal by Diego Costa broke a Persian stonewall and lifted Spain to a 1-0 win over a courageous Iran in a nerve-jangling World Cup clash on Wednesday. Costa claimed his third goal of the tournament in the 54th minute at Kazan Arena but the striker hardly knew about it. His shot came off Ramin Rezaeian to beat keeper Beiranvand, when the former was attempting to clear the ball.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
