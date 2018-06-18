GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden Register Narrow Win Over South Korea — Relive Granqvist's Goal

Sweden won an opening World Cup game for the first time since 1958 with a narrow 1-0 victory over South Korea, but they will need to find their shooting boots if they are to match their two other, trickier opponents in Group F. That was also the first World Cup goal for Sweden since Henrik Larsson scored against England in 2006.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 18, 2018, 9:35 PM IST
Sweden's defender Andreas Granqvist (R) shoots to score a penalty past South Korea's goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo. (AFP)
News18 Sports take a look at how the goal was scored in this match:

Only Goal — 65th Minute

After dominating the game but missing a string of chances, the Swedes won a 65th-minute penalty when Kim Min-woo brought down Viktor Claesson in the box. Salvadoran referee Joel Aguilar initially waved the Swedes away, before being called to consult the Video Assistant Referee system. Then veteran skipper Andreas Granqvist took the shot on the goal and gave a lead to his team.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
