FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden Thrash Mexico - Relive the Goals

Sweden sprang a surprise with a 3-0 thumping of Mexico, breaking their opponents' resistance after a scoreless first half and guaranteeing that both teams advance to the World Cup last 16 at the expense of defending champions Germany. Sweden finished top of Group F on goal difference, with both teams on six points ahead of South Korea and Germany on three apiece, after the champions went down 2-0 to the South Koreans in a shock result in Kazan.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 28, 2018, 12:42 AM IST
Reuters
News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:

Sweden - 1 Mexico - 0 (50th minute)

After pressing hard for most of the first half and wasting numerous chances, Sweden finally found the net when left back Ludwig Augustinsson charged up the field in the 50th minute and angled home a left-footed volley.

Sweden - 2 Mexico - 0 (62nd minute)

Twelve minutes later, captain Andreas Granqvist kept his concentration in the face of deafening boos and whistles from the Mexican fans to blast a penalty into the top left corner after Hector Moreno had brought down Marcus Berg.

Sweden - 3 Mexico - 0 (74th minute)

Mexico's misery was complete when the ball trickled in off the leg of Edson Alvarez for a tame own goal on 74 minutes. This goal sealed Sweden's top spot in the group too.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
