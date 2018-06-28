GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018: Switzerland Share Spoils With Costa Rica - Relive the Goals

Switzerland sealed a spot in the last 16 after earning a point against Costa Rica in their final group stage game. The point was enough for Switzerland to seal the second spot in Group E. News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:

News18 Sports

Updated:June 28, 2018, 1:42 AM IST
Switzerland's Blerim Dzemaili scores past Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. (AP)
Switzerland sealed a spot in the last 16 after earning a point against Costa Rica in their final group stage game. The point was enough for Switzerland to seal the second spot in Group E.

News18 Sports takes you through the goals once more:

Switzerland 1-0 Costa Rica (31st minute)

Dzemali celebrates after scoring for Switzerland. (FIFA) Dzemali celebrates after scoring for Switzerland. (FIFA)

Blerim Dzemaili gave Switzerland the lead and it was completely against the run of play as Costa Rica were dominating proceedings at that time. Embolo passed the ball to Dzemaili who then absolutely smashed the ball past Keylor Navas in Costa Rica’s goal.

Switzerland 1-1 Costa Rica (56th minute)

Kendall Watson celebrates after scoring for Costa Rica. (FIFA) Kendall Watson celebrates after scoring for Costa Rica. (FIFA)

Kendall Watson scored Costa Rica’s first goal of the tournament and it was a towering header after he met Joel Campbell cross from the right to pull things level for the Costa Ricans.

Switzerland 2-1 Costa Rica (88th minute)

Drmic hits the second goal for Switzerland. (Reuters) Drmic hits the second goal for Switzerland. (Reuters)

It seemed Switzerland had gotten themselves a late winner after Josep Drmic curled one into the net. Zakaria played a good low ball from the right and Acosta slipped, which gave Drmic enough time to shoot and find the back of the net.

Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica (93rd minute)

Bryan Ruiz slots in the penalty for Costa Rica. (FIFA) Bryan Ruiz slots in the penalty for Costa Rica. (FIFA)

It was an unlucky own goal from Switzerland goalkeeper Yonn Sommer after Bryan Ruiz’s penalty struck the bar but then hit the goalkeeper before eventually finding the back of the net.

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
