FIFA World Cup 2018: Tunisia Beat Panama - Relive the Goals

Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri set up a second-half goal and then scored one of his own to help his side secure its first victory in a World Cup in four decades. The striker's hard, rising shot in the 66th minute lifted Tunisia to a 2-1 triumph over Panama on Thursday night. It came 15 minutes after Khazri's pinpoint square pass produced Fakhreddine Ben Youssef's equalizer. Panama had taken the lead in the 33rd minute through an own-goal when Jose Luis Rodriguez's hard shot deflected off of Yassine Meriah, which sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.News18Sports takes you through the goals. Panama striker Rodriguez celebrates after putting his team ahead. (FIFA)Panama took the lead through a lucky goal after Roman Torres decided to hit one from 25 yards but his shot takes a wicked deflection of Meriah and completely wrong foots the Tunisian goalkeeper. Ben Yasser celebrates after scoring the goal. (FIFA)Tunisia showed their class as they got the equaliser through some lovely passing, started by Naim Sliti and concluded by Ben Yasser, who rolled the ball into an empty net after an assist from Wahbi Khaziri. Khaziri celebrates after scoring his goal. (FIFA)After providing an assist, Khaziri got his name on the score-sheet. Tunisia again picked apart the Panama defence at will with Sliti and Haddadi playing a great one-two before Haddadi provided the assist to Khaziri to give Tunisia the lead.