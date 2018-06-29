English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Tunisia Beat Panama - Relive the Goals
News18Sports takes you through the goals between Tunisia and Panama.
Ben Yasser celebrates after scoring the goal. (FIFA)
Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri set up a second-half goal and then scored one of his own to help his side secure its first victory in a World Cup in four decades. The striker's hard, rising shot in the 66th minute lifted Tunisia to a 2-1 triumph over Panama on Thursday night. It came 15 minutes after Khazri's pinpoint square pass produced Fakhreddine Ben Youssef's equalizer. Panama had taken the lead in the 33rd minute through an own-goal when Jose Luis Rodriguez's hard shot deflected off of Yassine Meriah, which sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.
News18Sports takes you through the goals.
Panama 1-0 Tunisia (32nd minute)
Panama striker Rodriguez celebrates after putting his team ahead. (FIFA)
Panama took the lead through a lucky goal after Roman Torres decided to hit one from 25 yards but his shot takes a wicked deflection of Meriah and completely wrong foots the Tunisian goalkeeper.
Panama 1-1 Tunisia (51st minute)
Ben Yasser celebrates after scoring the goal. (FIFA)
Tunisia showed their class as they got the equaliser through some lovely passing, started by Naim Sliti and concluded by Ben Yasser, who rolled the ball into an empty net after an assist from Wahbi Khaziri.
Panama 1-2 Tunisia (65th minute)
Khaziri celebrates after scoring his goal. (FIFA)
After providing an assist, Khaziri got his name on the score-sheet. Tunisia again picked apart the Panama defence at will with Sliti and Haddadi playing a great one-two before Haddadi provided the assist to Khaziri to give Tunisia the lead.
Also Watch
News18Sports takes you through the goals.
Panama 1-0 Tunisia (32nd minute)
Panama striker Rodriguez celebrates after putting his team ahead. (FIFA)
Panama took the lead through a lucky goal after Roman Torres decided to hit one from 25 yards but his shot takes a wicked deflection of Meriah and completely wrong foots the Tunisian goalkeeper.
Panama 1-1 Tunisia (51st minute)
Ben Yasser celebrates after scoring the goal. (FIFA)
Tunisia showed their class as they got the equaliser through some lovely passing, started by Naim Sliti and concluded by Ben Yasser, who rolled the ball into an empty net after an assist from Wahbi Khaziri.
Panama 1-2 Tunisia (65th minute)
Khaziri celebrates after scoring his goal. (FIFA)
After providing an assist, Khaziri got his name on the score-sheet. Tunisia again picked apart the Panama defence at will with Sliti and Haddadi playing a great one-two before Haddadi provided the assist to Khaziri to give Tunisia the lead.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are So Coloured In Love; These Videos Are Proof
- India Finish on Top of Medals Tally at Junior Shooting World Cup
- Instagram's New Slimmed Down Version, 'Instagram Lite' Launched
- Zingaat Ruined? Janhvi and Ishaan's Song Is Getting Funniest Reactions on Twitter
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Teaser: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Star in a Typical Love Story With a Dramatic Twist