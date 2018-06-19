FIFA World Cup 2018, Tunisia v England, Live Updates: England Look For Another Goal

18 Jun 2018 - 23:30 IST - Volgograd Arena
Group Stage - Group G
Catch all the live updates from from the game between Tunisia and England of Group G from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog.
England would look to improve their game in the second half. They missed way too many chances to score, and that could hurt their chances in the match. The way Tunisia upped the ante towards the end of the first half, they won't play as the underdogs. In fact they would fancy their chances to register a win. We are just moments away from the start of the second half.
And both the teams are attacking well towards the end of the first half. England had another opportunity to score, but fail to convert the chance into a goal. Young takes a free-kick and Maguire comes in with a header. Then Alli comes up with a header. But after all these attempts Tunisian defenders manage to clear the ball.
And here we go. The match gets underway. England start the proceedings and are on the attack right from the very start. Early signs show that they will depend a lot on their attackers in the match. And England has a chance here. Lingard had a good chance to score, but the opposition keeper did well to stop. It's a corner.
One of the key things to watch out for at this match for England will be how the new formation and method with Gareth Southgate works for them in big tournaments. Since Southgate took over the side has worn a young look who have dropped the idea of the typical way of English football. A lot of that is down to the fact that the whole English national team set up has gone through a change in process and ideology right from the youngest side.
Tunisia fear facing England's "most dangerous weapon" - attacking midfielder Dele Alli - but the North Africans will be pushing for an upset in their opening game on Monday, said coach Nabil Maaloul. Gareth Southgate's team has shown improvement since England's humiliating defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016 and Maaloul believes the team in Russia is even better than the class of 1998, which included David Beckham and Michael Owen. "It is true they had Beckham, Owen, and other players but I do not think they had the osmosis they have now," Maaloul told reporters on Sunday ahead of the Group G match.
"The current English team is much stronger than the one in 2016 so it's not going to be the same thing," added Maaloul, who was in the stadium to watch England lose 2-1 to Iceland in France two years ago. In addition to athletic prowess and speed, England boast Tottenham Hotspur's Alli, whom Tunisia's coach - himself a former midfielder - said was "excellent." When asked by a reporter whether Tunisia would seek to test Alli's reputation for having a hot temper, Maaloul chuckled and replied: "You've given me a good idea! I had not thought of that." More seriously, Maaloul would like his 'Eagles of Carthage' to cut Alli off from his Spurs companion and England team captain, striker Harry Kane. "If we manage to split this association on the pitch - that's what I told my players - it would be very good."
Maaloul lauded his young side and the four French-born players who joined the squad earlier this year. "What's given us a lot of confidence are our last friendlies," said Maaloul, whose men held Portugal to a 2-2 draw in May and were only beaten 1-0 by Spain with a late goal earlier this month. In four previous World Cup appearances, Tunisia have won only one game - against Mexico in 1978. With fellow African teams Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt all losing their opening games in Russia, Maaloul conceded that Tunisia were feeling the heat. "We have huge pressure given that we represent Africa, we represent the Arab world, and we represent 12 million Tunisians," said Maaloul, whose team will also face third ranked Belgium and Panama during the group stage.
