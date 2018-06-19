GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA World Cup 2018, Tunisia vs England, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 19, 2018, 1:46 AM IST
18 Jun 2018 - 23:30 IST - Volgograd Arena

Group Stage - Group G

TunisiaTunisia
00
1 - 2full time
EnglandEngland
10
Latest update: A good possession by Tunisia ensured that pressure was mounting on English defence. Tunisia is awarded a penalty in the 33rd minute and Sassi strikes.

Catch all the live updates from from the game between Tunisia and England of Group G from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on News18Sports' Live blog.
Jun 19, 2018 1:25 am (IST)

ENGLAND WIN: And Gareth Southgate's men have delivered a win here. Harry Kane's late strike seals the deal for England. Tunisia were on course for a hard-earned draw, if not for the last-minute error. 

Jun 19, 2018 1:21 am (IST)

GOAL: Cheek manages to put enough pressure on Tunisian defenders to earn a corner. And Harry Kane finds himself in perfect position to score. And he delivers. Trippier takes a perfect corner and Kane's header gives England the lead. It's 2-1 in England's favour.

Jun 19, 2018 1:17 am (IST)

Loftus Cheek had an opening on the right flank, but kicks the ball towards Tunisian defender.  After losing the ball, Cheek makes a penetration from the same position, and once again fails to pass the ball cleanly in the box. The score still stands at 1-1 after 88 minutes. 

Jun 19, 2018 1:12 am (IST)

We are into the last 10 minutes of the game and Tunisia haven't shown much intent to score. They are happy to keep the possession of the ball. While England are making penetrations in the Tunisian half, they haven't been that effective in the box.

Jun 19, 2018 1:08 am (IST)

CHANCE: And England has a free-kick from just outside the box. Ashley Young takes a long time before taking the kick. He floats the ball above the goalpost and England lose another chance here. 

Jun 19, 2018 1:06 am (IST)

Henderson makes a good run and Alli collects the ball well. Alli had a good chance of scoring here, but the referee raises the flag for an offside. England needs something special here.

Jun 19, 2018 1:00 am (IST)

And England has made a change here. Sterling makes way for 20-year-old Rashford. He is making his World Cup debut here. Can he change the fortunes of England?

Jun 19, 2018 12:58 am (IST)

Sterling is trying his best to enter the Tunisian box, but hasn't been receiving much support here. Skipper Kane has been marked well. Sterling has another good ball and backheels it to Young. But the latter loses the ball to Youssef.

Jun 19, 2018 12:52 am (IST)

Sterling tries to move forward in the Tunisian box, but lacks support. He soon loses the possession. Right after that Henderson tries again and comes up with a good ball. Trippier gathers the ball on the right flank, but doesn't connect the ball well. England waste another chance. 

Jun 19, 2018 12:47 am (IST)

Tunisia has kept a good possession of the ball in the second half. They have prevented England to enter their half. But how long can Tunisia prevent Harry Kane & Co, remains to  be seen. 

Jun 19, 2018 12:42 am (IST)

CORNER: Sterling has a good ball here, but doesn't get enough support from other players in the line. But England do manage to get a corner. Maguire comes up with a header, after Trippier takes the corner. But keeper Mustapha collects the ball cleanly.

Jun 19, 2018 12:38 am (IST)

A rather slow start to the second half of the match here. Both teams are engaging in small passes, but have not been able to enter the box till now. Both the teams are taking their time to settle down here. 

Jun 19, 2018 12:35 am (IST)

STAT ATTACK: England have had six shots on target so far in the match, their most in the first half of a World Cup match since the 1966 semi-final against Portugal. They would be looking for more such shots, but with a better conversion rate. And the second-half gets underway. 

Jun 19, 2018 12:33 am (IST)

England would look to improve their game in the second half. They missed way too many chances to score, and that could hurt their chances in the match. The way Tunisia upped the ante towards the end of the first half, they won't play as the underdogs. In fact they would fancy their chances to register a win. We are just moments away from the start of the second half.

Jun 19, 2018 12:27 am (IST)
Jun 19, 2018 12:21 am (IST)

Half-time: England would be disappointed with the way things turned out in the later stages of the second half. They missed a few opportunities and conceded a goal. Tunisia, on the other hand will take a lot of confidence from this display.

Jun 19, 2018 12:17 am (IST)

Lingard has a brilliant run from the right wing but hits the ball wide. Although he managed to clear Ben Mustapha, that wasn't enough. That was pretty close though.  

Jun 19, 2018 12:14 am (IST)

And both the teams are attacking well towards the end of the first half. England had another opportunity to score, but fail to convert the chance into a goal. Young takes a free-kick and Maguire comes in with a header. Then Alli comes up with a header. But after all these attempts Tunisian defenders manage to clear the ball.

Jun 19, 2018 12:12 am (IST)
Jun 19, 2018 12:04 am (IST)

PENALTY: A good possession by Tunisia ensured that pressure was mounting on English defence. And Walker commits a mistake here. He fouls in the box and a penalty is awarded to Tunisia in the 33rd minute. Sassi takes the kick, and he scores. It's 1-1 after 35 minutes.

Jun 18, 2018 11:58 pm (IST)

Tunisia has a good ball from the right wing. But England defenders do well to ward off the danger. Ferjani Sassi comes up with a wild kick, but is good enough to get them a corner. Khazri takes it and floats it wide. Sliti goes for the shot but the ball sails way over the cross bar.

Jun 18, 2018 11:56 pm (IST)

MISS: Dele had a good cross in the Tunisian box. Lingard gathers the ball cleanly but fails to connect with the ball well. A wayward kick from the youngster means  a wasted opportunity for England. He could have done a little better there.

Jun 18, 2018 11:53 pm (IST)

Tunisia is trying their best to get into the England box, but haven't found much success till now. All their attempts have been negated by some good defending by Walker, Stones and Maguire.

Jun 18, 2018 11:51 pm (IST)
Jun 18, 2018 11:49 pm (IST)

A lot of commotion in the Tunisian box. England have now got the confidence and would be looking to make the most of it. Henderson had a good opporunity to score, and just had the opposition keeper to beat. But he fails. Score remains at 1-0.

Jun 18, 2018 11:49 pm (IST)

Jun 18, 2018 11:43 pm (IST)

GOAL: Harry Kane, skipper of the English side comes up with the goal in the 11th minute. A perfect corner kick sees Kane just push the ball in the goal. England lead 1-0. Young had good corner kick, and Stones had a good header. But that was saved. But Kane converted brilliantly for England.

Jun 18, 2018 11:40 pm (IST)

Tunisia is trying to keep the possession of the ball, but in vain. They haven't shown the composure in the game as of now. England is slowly taking control of the game. 

Jun 18, 2018 11:36 pm (IST)

CHANCE: Alli has a good a ball, passes it to Lingard. But England doesn't convert the chance they got in the box. It was tantalisingly close. Tunisia is under pressure here early on. Their attackers haven't got in action as of yet. 

Jun 18, 2018 11:33 pm (IST)

And here we go. The match gets underway. England start the proceedings and are on the attack right from the very start. Early signs show that they will depend a lot on their attackers in the match. And England has a chance here. Lingard had a good chance to score, but the opposition keeper did well to stop. It's a corner.

FIFA

Tunisia fear facing England's "most dangerous weapon" - attacking midfielder Dele Alli - but the North Africans will be pushing for an upset in their opening game on Monday, said coach Nabil Maaloul. Gareth Southgate's team has shown improvement since England's humiliating defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016 and Maaloul believes the team in Russia is even better than the class of 1998, which included David Beckham and Michael Owen. "It is true they had Beckham, Owen, and other players but I do not think they had the osmosis they have now," Maaloul told reporters on Sunday ahead of the Group G match.

"The current English team is much stronger than the one in 2016 so it's not going to be the same thing," added Maaloul, who was in the stadium to watch England lose 2-1 to Iceland in France two years ago. In addition to athletic prowess and speed, England boast Tottenham Hotspur's Alli, whom Tunisia's coach - himself a former midfielder - said was "excellent." When asked by a reporter whether Tunisia would seek to test Alli's reputation for having a hot temper, Maaloul chuckled and replied: "You've given me a good idea! I had not thought of that." More seriously, Maaloul would like his 'Eagles of Carthage' to cut Alli off from his Spurs companion and England team captain, striker Harry Kane. "If we manage to split this association on the pitch - that's what I told my players - it would be very good."

Maaloul lauded his young side and the four French-born players who joined the squad earlier this year. "What's given us a lot of confidence are our last friendlies," said Maaloul, whose men held Portugal to a 2-2 draw in May and were only beaten 1-0 by Spain with a late goal earlier this month. In four previous World Cup appearances, Tunisia have won only one game - against Mexico in 1978. With fellow African teams Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt all losing their opening games in Russia, Maaloul conceded that Tunisia were feeling the heat. "We have huge pressure given that we represent Africa, we represent the Arab world, and we represent 12 million Tunisians," said Maaloul, whose team will also face third ranked Belgium and Panama during the group stage.

Catch all the coverage from the 2018 FIFA World Cup on
https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/
FIFA World Cup Points Table - https://www.news18.com/fifa-world-cup-2018/points-table/
FIFA World Cup Schedule - https://www.news18.com/news/football/fifa-world-cup-2018-full-schedule-in-ist-date-time-table-and-venues-of-all-the-games-1745263.html
