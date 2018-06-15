English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay Edge Past Egypt - Relive Gimenez's Late Strike
The set-piece was taken by Carlos Sanchez, who drilled in an inch perfect delivery into the Egyptian box.
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez scores the opening goal during the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia. (Image: AP)
Uruguay started their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over a determined Egypt side on Friday. The Latin Americans are known for starting slowly in the showpiece event, but La Celeste, as the Uruguay national team is known, were determined to put that record straight and it took an 89th minute strike for Uruguay to win their opening match of a World Cup for the first time since 1970.
News18 Sports take a look at how the goal was scored in this match -
Only Goal - Jose Maria Gimenez - 89th minute
The Uruguayan striking duo of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani tried their best but could not find a way past a crowded Egyptian defence for most of the 90 minutes. The Latin Americans won a free-kick late in the second half near the right corner flag. The set-piece was taken by Carlos Sanchez, who drilled in an inch perfect delivery into the Egyptian box. Jose Maria Gimenez out-jumped his own teammate Diego Godin to direct a perfect header into the net. Egypt's custodian El Shenawy had no chance to stop the powerful header.
The 89th minute strike led to huge celebrations in the Uruguay camp even as Mohammed Salah sunk in despair on the Egyptian bench. Gimenez ended a fine week for himself which saw him sign for Atletico Madrid where he will once again join hands with Godin.
