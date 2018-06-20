FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay Edge Saudi Arabia to Progress — Relive Suarez's Winning Goal

Luis Suarez marked his 100th international cap by sending Uruguay into the last 16 of the World Cup as the striker benefited from some poor goalkeeping to eliminate Saudi Arabia with a 1-0 win on Wednesday.News18 Sports takes a look at home Suarez scored this goal in his landmark match -Suarez tapped in midway through the first half after the keeper failed to grab the ball on a corner. Suarez coolly hit the ball into an empty net from a corner kick after keeper Al-Owais came out but misjudged his jump and couldn't reach the ball. At least Suarez, who missed three sitters in Uruguay's 1-0 opening win against Egypt, was his vintage efficient self with his 52nd international goal although he will not have dismissed fears he was not 100 percent fit.