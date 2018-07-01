English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018 - Uruguay End Portugal's World Cup Dream - Relive the Goals
Uruguay sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashing out of the World Cup on Saturday as a pair of stunning goals from Edinson Cavani gave the South Americans a 2-1 victory. News18 Sports takes you through the goals:
Portugal's Pepe, left, heads his side's first goal. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Uruguay sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal crashing out of the World Cup on Saturday as a pair of stunning goals from Edinson Cavani gave the South Americans a 2-1 victory.
News18 Sports takes you through the goals:
Uruguay 1-0 Portugal (7th minute)
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani scores his side's opening goal. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Edinson Cavani combined with Luis Suarez to give Uruguay the early lead in some style. First, Cavani played a long diagonal pass to Suarez near the box. He returned the favour as he found Cavani with a pin-point cross from the left, who got the ball into the net despite not getting the cleanest of connections, the ball hit his face and beat Rui Patricio into the back of the net.
Uruguay 1-1 Portugal (55th minute)
Portugal's Pepe, left, heads his side's first goal. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pepe equalised for Portugal as Uruguay conceded their first ever goal in 2018. The Uruguayan defence simply switched off as Portugal took a short corner, Raphael Guerreiro whipped in the cross and Pepe found himself completely unmarked in the middle. He made Uruguay pay as he found the goal with his header.
Uruguay 2-1 Portugal (62nd minute)
Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring for Uruguay. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Cavani scored a stunning winner for his team as he curled one into the bottom corner with his right foot. Pepe's weak header found Bentancur who passed the ball to Cavani, the Uruguayan striker hit it first time and the ball curled into the back of the net, giving Rui Patricio no chance at all.
