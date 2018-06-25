GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay Thrash Hosts Russia - Relive the Goals

News18 Sports

Updated:June 25, 2018, 10:41 PM IST
Uruguay players celebrate their win against Russia. (FIFA.com)
Uruguay burnished their World Cup credentials with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Russia on Monday, finishing top of Group A with a perfect record while dampening the hopes of the tournament hosts, who had to settle for second.

News18 Sports takes you through the goals of the game:

Uruguay - 1 Russia - 0 (10th minute)

Russian midfielder Iury Gazinsky fouled Rodrigo Bentancur on the edge of the box. Uruguay were awarded a free-kick for this. Suarez expertly placed the direct free-kick in the gap between the out-stretched glove of Russia's goalkeeper and the post on 10 minutes.

Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring Uruguay's first goal against Russia. (FIFA.com) Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring Uruguay's first goal against Russia. (FIFA.com)

Uruguay - 2 Russia - 0 (23rd minute)

Uruguay doubled their lead when Diego Laxalt's shot took a wicked deflection off the leg of defender Cheryshev and flew past the despairing Akinfeev on 23 minutes. This goal more or less sealed the victory for Uruguay, even though it was in the first half only.

Uruguay's Diego Laxalt celebrates scoring their second goal with Sebastian Coates. (Reuters) Uruguay's Diego Laxalt celebrates scoring their second goal with Sebastian Coates. (Reuters)

Uruguay - 3 Russia - 0 (90th minute)


Edison Cavani sealed the win on 90 minutes by tapping home the rebound, after Akinfeev had parried Godin's header. This was Cavani's first goal in this year's tournament after innumerable attempts to the goal.

Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal with Diego Godin. (Reuters) Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal with Diego Godin. (Reuters)

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
