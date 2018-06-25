English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay Thrash Hosts Russia - Relive the Goals
Uruguay burnished their World Cup credentials with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Russia on Monday, finishing top of Group A with a perfect record while dampening the hopes of the tournament hosts, who had to settle for second.
Uruguay players celebrate their win against Russia. (FIFA.com)
Uruguay burnished their World Cup credentials with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Russia on Monday, finishing top of Group A with a perfect record while dampening the hopes of the tournament hosts, who had to settle for second.
News18 Sports takes you through the goals of the game:
Uruguay - 1 Russia - 0 (10th minute)
Russian midfielder Iury Gazinsky fouled Rodrigo Bentancur on the edge of the box. Uruguay were awarded a free-kick for this. Suarez expertly placed the direct free-kick in the gap between the out-stretched glove of Russia's goalkeeper and the post on 10 minutes.
Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring Uruguay's first goal against Russia. (FIFA.com)
Uruguay - 2 Russia - 0 (23rd minute)
Uruguay doubled their lead when Diego Laxalt's shot took a wicked deflection off the leg of defender Cheryshev and flew past the despairing Akinfeev on 23 minutes. This goal more or less sealed the victory for Uruguay, even though it was in the first half only.
Uruguay's Diego Laxalt celebrates scoring their second goal with Sebastian Coates. (Reuters)
Uruguay - 3 Russia - 0 (90th minute)
Edison Cavani sealed the win on 90 minutes by tapping home the rebound, after Akinfeev had parried Godin's header. This was Cavani's first goal in this year's tournament after innumerable attempts to the goal.
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal with Diego Godin. (Reuters)
Also Watch
News18 Sports takes you through the goals of the game:
Uruguay - 1 Russia - 0 (10th minute)
Russian midfielder Iury Gazinsky fouled Rodrigo Bentancur on the edge of the box. Uruguay were awarded a free-kick for this. Suarez expertly placed the direct free-kick in the gap between the out-stretched glove of Russia's goalkeeper and the post on 10 minutes.
Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring Uruguay's first goal against Russia. (FIFA.com)
Uruguay - 2 Russia - 0 (23rd minute)
Uruguay doubled their lead when Diego Laxalt's shot took a wicked deflection off the leg of defender Cheryshev and flew past the despairing Akinfeev on 23 minutes. This goal more or less sealed the victory for Uruguay, even though it was in the first half only.
Uruguay's Diego Laxalt celebrates scoring their second goal with Sebastian Coates. (Reuters)
Uruguay - 3 Russia - 0 (90th minute)
Edison Cavani sealed the win on 90 minutes by tapping home the rebound, after Akinfeev had parried Godin's header. This was Cavani's first goal in this year's tournament after innumerable attempts to the goal.
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal with Diego Godin. (Reuters)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- India to Take on New Zealand in Women's World T20 Opener
- IIFA Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan, Sridevi and Tumhari Sulu Bag Top Honours
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes Perfect Case for the Indian Market?