FIFA World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Russia, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 25, 2018, 9:50 PM IST
25 Jun 2018 - 19:30 IST - Samara Arena

Group Stage - Group A

UruguayUruguay
10
3 - 0full time
RussiaRussia
41
Live Updates: An own goal by Russia sees Uruguay take a 2-0 lead in the first half. Russia has substituted their star player Cheryshev and with Smolnikov given the red card, they are reduced to 10 players.

Catch all the live action from the match between Uruguay and Russia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup through News18Sports' live blog.
Jun 25, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)

URUGUAY WIN: The South American team has registered a 3-0 win against the hosts. The stars of the night were Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez who found the net for the team and helped them top the Group A.

Jun 25, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)

CAVANI STRIKES: Finally after innumerable attempts at the goal Cavani strikes and gives a 3-0 lead to Uruguay. After a corner kick, Godin takes  a shot at the goal. The ball is saved by Akinfeev. Then Cavani comes in and nets the ball.  

Jun 25, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)

Russia comes close to getting their first goal. Smolov comes from the left flank and creates good space to take a shot at the goal. But it was well saved by Muslera, who has been brilliant till now.

Jun 25, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)

CORNER: Again Uruguay lets it go easy. De Arrascaeta takes a corner towards the edge of  box. Caceres misjudges his jump and flicks a header wide of the target. That is another opportunity missed. Score stands at 2-0.

Jun 25, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)

CHANCE: And now a chance to Cavani. He passes the ball to Saurez and cuts back to take a shot at the goal, but the kick wasn't that good. 

Jun 25, 2018 9:03 pm (IST)

CHANCE: Here was a chance for Russia as Muslera tries to pass the ball but loses possession. Dzyuba cuts back from the left and goes for a shot on goal. A wayward kick from him ends the threat to Uruguay.

Jun 25, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)

Cavani enters the box alone from the left flank and tries to get a shot in. But Russian keeper Akinfeev stops the ball well. Uruguay need to be a little more organised in their attacks. 

Jun 25, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)

Nandez has a good ball and passes it to Cavani in the box. But the latter tumbles on the ground and has requested for a penalty. VAR too turns it down. Uruguay have been rather ordinary in this half. 

Jun 25, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)

Russian attack has been much better in the second half but haven't been able to convert. With Cheryshev on the bench, they are finding it difficult to finish properly. 

Jun 25, 2018 8:44 pm (IST)
Jun 25, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)

Russia have been positive in the second half. They have passed with great accuracy till now in this half and have made some openings in the opposition box. But till now Uruguyan defence has been brilliant are haven't conceded a goal yet in this World cup. It will a Herculean task for the Russians to get a goal. 

Jun 25, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

CHANCE: We start the second half with  a free kick for Uruguay as Suarez comes tumbling down after a challenge. Cavani takes the freekick but the ball hits the Russian wall.   

Jun 25, 2018 8:32 pm (IST)

We are just moments away from the start of the second half. Although Uruguay lead 2-0 currently, they would be looking for creating better chances. An improved show here will hold them in good stead for the knockouts.  

Jun 25, 2018 8:24 pm (IST)
Jun 25, 2018 8:19 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME: Uruguyan defence has been very tight and haven't let Russia to attack their goalpost. On the other hand Russian defence has been below-par and Uruguay has made the most of the opportunity. It is time for them to take a breather and regroup themselves.  It's 2-0 in favour of Uruguay at the moment. 

Jun 25, 2018 8:16 pm (IST)

In the other match, Egypt has taken a 1-0 lead with a Mo Salah goal. 

Jun 25, 2018 8:13 pm (IST)

Having scored two goals already and with Russia reduced to 10 members now, Uruguay would be looking to up the ante. We could have some more goals coming from them. 

Jun 25, 2018 8:08 pm (IST)

Russian defence has been frustrated for to the core here. Smolnikov has been booked for a challenge for the second time in the match and has been shown a red card by the referee. This is another blow to the Russians. Soon after that Cheryshev has been substituted. 

Jun 25, 2018 8:06 pm (IST)

Russia started out pretty well with their attacks, but now they have been restricted well by the Uruguyan defence. Russia, for the first time has been put under pressure in the tournament, and they are starting to crumble. 

Jun 25, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)

CHANCE: Uruguay almost had a third one too. Bentancur gets a great ball inside the box but couldn't clear the last line of defence — Akinfeev. They are increasing the attacks on Russian goal now.

Jun 25, 2018 7:58 pm (IST)
Jun 25, 2018 7:55 pm (IST)

CORNER: Uruguay have taken a 2-0 lead here. They have stunned the hosts by scoring in the 23rd minute. Uruguay take a corner and the ball is pushed down to Laxalt. Then he takes a wild kick, that hits Cheryshev and goes past the keeper. This is great stuff by Uruguay.

Jun 25, 2018 7:52 pm (IST)

Although Russia have conceded an early goal, they are leaving no stone unturned to attack. They are riding high on confidence at the moment despite the goal. 

Jun 25, 2018 7:50 pm (IST)

In the other match between Egypt and Saudi Arabia the score stands at 0-0. The result of the match is inconsequential as none of these teams have a chance to qualify for the next stage. 

Jun 25, 2018 7:47 pm (IST)
Jun 25, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)

Right after that Russia gets a free kick in attacking position. Cherysehv takes a good kick, but Torreira wards off the danger well. Russia is not succumbing to pressure here and are still looking to attack. The ball comes back to Cheryshev and he takes a shot at the goal. But Muslera collects the ball. 

Jun 25, 2018 7:41 pm (IST)

GOAL: A free kick for Uruguay after Bentancur was sent down with a challenge just outside the box. Suarez takes a wonderful free kick and nets the goal. He aims for the left corner and Russian keeper misses it completely. It's 1-0 for Uruguay.

Jun 25, 2018 7:39 pm (IST)

Russia have been on the attack too. They have penetrated the Uruguyan half quite a few times now. What the Russian team has ensured is that Uruguay doesn't get much time on the ball, in their half.

Jun 25, 2018 7:36 pm (IST)

Cavani has a heated argument with the referee for a challenge. He has been issued a warning. But a correct decision in the end as the match moves into the fifth minute. Till now Uruguay has maintained a 64 per cent possession, but no real chances for the South American giants.

Jun 25, 2018 7:32 pm (IST)

The Group A match gets underway. Uruguay start the proceedings with action in their half. In the first minute they look to go slow. And suddenly Vecino comes up with a kick from almost half way mark. That was pretty wide of the goalkeeper too.

FIFA.com

Preview: World Cup hosts Russia are surfing a wave of national euphoria as they head into Monday's encounter against two-time champions Uruguay after delighting their fans with a scintillating start to the tournament.

Written off as no-hopers before the World Cup, Russia head to the Volga River city of Samara for a game which will see the winner secure top spot in Group A following the elimination of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. A draw would also be good enough to give Russia first place, thanks to the eight goals from two matches that have made believers out of fans used to decades of World Cup futility. Both teams then face the likely prospect of going up against either Spain or Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 -- although underdogs Iran are still in the running in a tight Group B.

Uruguay however are likely to provide the type of stern test Russia will need to overcome if they are launch an extended run in the knockout rounds. Yet the hosts are brimming with confidence having made it past the group stage of a World Cup for the first time since the Soviet Union lost to Belgium in the last 16 in 1986. Russia had won just two of nine World Cup matches before kicking off the most watched event on the planet with a 5-0 rout of the Saudis. Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko -- the former sports minister who still oversees football in an unofficial capacity -- said the squad had no right to relax. "Our mission has still not been accomplished," Mutko said after watching a team training session on the outskirts of a muggy Moscow. "We would like to get into the knockout stage from first place."

Russia followed their Saudi thrashing by limiting Egypt's star striker Mohamed Salah -- nursing a shoulder injury but always dangerous -- to one goal in an impressive 3-1 win last Tuesday in Saint Petersburg. Salah was contained by a Russian defence that had lost three starters and was forced to call back 38-year-old Sergei Ignashevich from international retirement. Ignashevich turns 39 on the eve of the final on July 15 that Russia retain improbable dreams of playing in. Few believe they will. A poll conducted in the wake of their win over Egypt showed just 14 percent think Russia can lift the trophy. It was 11 percent when coach Stanislav Cherchesov's charges were plodding their wave through a seven-match winless streak that saw their ranking slip to a tournament-worst 70th. But Cherchesov always thought Russia were underrated and a triumph over Uruguay's Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani would do more to prove the mustachioed manager right.

It would also see Russia looking more confidently at the permutations of whom they might encounter in the quarter-finals. The possibilities there range from France and Argentina to an impressive looking Croatia. Midfielder Denis Cheryshev has been one of the World Cup's big discoveries and a natural leader on a team without stars. "We have to be very happy with our wins," said the 27-year-old. "But this is just the start."
