English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST, Live Streaming
Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match will take place in Rostov-on-Don. FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Wednesday. Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.
File image of Uruguay striker Luis Suarez. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia in Wednesday's other game, with forward Luis Suarez set to mark his 100th appearance for the Celeste in the Group A clash in Rostov-on-Don.
Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match will take place in Rostov-on-Don. FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Wednesday. Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.
The Barcelona man has exited the last two World Cups in disgrace after being sent off for a goal-line handball against Ghana and he infamously sank his teeth into Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in 2014.
The game itself should be straightforward for Uruguay, who won their opener 1-0 against a Mohamed Salah-less Egypt, as they face a Saudi Arabia team hammered 5-0 by hosts Russia in the tournament's curtain-raiser.
The Saudis' preparations were jolted by a mid-air mishap on Monday when the plane carrying them to Rostov suffered a fire in one of its engines.
The aircraft landed safely after what one of the Saudi players called a "simple malfunction".
Also Watch
Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match will take place in Rostov-on-Don. FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Wednesday. Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.
The Barcelona man has exited the last two World Cups in disgrace after being sent off for a goal-line handball against Ghana and he infamously sank his teeth into Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in 2014.
The game itself should be straightforward for Uruguay, who won their opener 1-0 against a Mohamed Salah-less Egypt, as they face a Saudi Arabia team hammered 5-0 by hosts Russia in the tournament's curtain-raiser.
The Saudis' preparations were jolted by a mid-air mishap on Monday when the plane carrying them to Rostov suffered a fire in one of its engines.
The aircraft landed safely after what one of the Saudi players called a "simple malfunction".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Monday 18 June , 2018 Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor Not Ranveer Singh Carried Deepika Padukone On His Back, Created a 'Wow' Moment For Fans
- Jumping Mexicans Didn't Trigger 'World Cup' Earthquake, Say Experts
- Osterica Francescana Crowned World's Best; Gaggan Anand's Indian Restaurant Gets 5th Spot
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics
- 3rd ODI: Record-breaking England Rout Australia to Seal ODI Series Win