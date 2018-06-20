FIFA World Cup 2018, Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST, Live Streaming

Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia in Wednesday's other game, with forward Luis Suarez set to mark his 100th appearance for the Celeste in the Group A clash in Rostov-on-Don.Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match will take place in Rostov-on-Don. FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Wednesday. Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony ESPN SD. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament. FIFA World Cup 2018 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on News18.com.The Barcelona man has exited the last two World Cups in disgrace after being sent off for a goal-line handball against Ghana and he infamously sank his teeth into Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini in 2014.The game itself should be straightforward for Uruguay, who won their opener 1-0 against a Mohamed Salah-less Egypt, as they face a Saudi Arabia team hammered 5-0 by hosts Russia in the tournament's curtain-raiser.The Saudis' preparations were jolted by a mid-air mishap on Monday when the plane carrying them to Rostov suffered a fire in one of its engines.The aircraft landed safely after what one of the Saudi players called a "simple malfunction".