FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Youssef En-Nesyri's CR7-like Header is Priceless

Youssef En-Nesyri’s towering header late in the first half gave first-time quarter-finalists Morocco a 1-0 lead over Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Al Thummama Stadium in Qatar on Saturday.

En-Nesyri, who had twice headed over the crossbar earlier, leapt higher than both Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa and defender Ruben Dias to put Morocco ahead in the 42nd minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo watched the action from the bench and the cameras zoomed in on the superstar’s face and caught a reaction of shock and appreciation all rolled into one.

CR7 was substituted on after the first half.

Social media was quick with their observations on the whole affair too -

Cristiano Ronaldo sur le but de Youssef En-Nesyri. FASSI INFLUENCE ✈️ pic.twitter.com/5VuLSDtD45 — Joueurs Marocains (@JoueursMA) December 10, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Morocco goal. pic.twitter.com/QG0yUEbkvu— CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) December 10, 2022

The reaction of Cristiano Ronaldo after the Moroccan goal. pic.twitter.com/QoA61Tbnak— Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) December 10, 2022

Portugal forward Joao Felix came close to opening the scoring on two occasions, forcing Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou into an early save before his strike in the 31st minute took a deflection and narrowly missed the target.

Earlier, Coach Fernando Santos had dropped Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, for the last 16 win over Switzerland, and maintained a similar line-up against the North Africans.

Goncalo Ramos, who scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 victory, leads the line again, with support from Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix.

Ruben Neves replaces William Carvalho in defensive midfield for Santos’s only change, while Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo also remains on the bench with Ronaldo.

Morocco have been forced into two changes in defence, with Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui both unable to play because of injury problems.

Jawad El Yamiq steps in at centre-back in place of the West Ham defender while Yahya Attiat-Allah plays at left-back in place of the Bayern Munich man.

Morocco maintain the same midfield and attack which helped them see off Spain in the last 16 and qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

The winner of the match will face either France or England, who play later on Saturday night, in the semi-final.

