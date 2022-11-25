FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs USA Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live TV & Online

England vs USA Live Streaming: England started off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign with a bang by inflicting a scintillating 6-2 defeat on Iran. Jude Bellingham, Bukayoko Saka got on the scoresheet in the first half as Raheem Sterling also managed the same in stoppage time of the first half.

There was no looking back as substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also scored, humiliating their opponents further. USA on the other hand had to settle for a draw against Wales in their initial outing. Timothy Weah scored a goal in the 36th minute but an 82nd-minute penalty by Gareth Bale meant that both teams had to share the points on the day.

England could be slight favourites, considering their stellar victory against Iran. The Three Lions have reached the final of the UEFA Euro 2020 and the semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2018 held in Russia.

Gareth Southgate can be hoping that the Cup will finally come home whereas the USA would like to make a statement against his in-form side. Apart from England and USA, we have Iran and Wales who will fight against each other in Group B of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and USA be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and USA will take place on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match England vs USA be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and USA will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match England vs USA begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between England and USA will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The England vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

England vs USA Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: J Pickford, K Trippier, J Stones, H Maguire, L Shaw, J Bellingham, D Rice, B Saka, M Mount, R Sterling, H Kane.

USA Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta, Brendon Aaronson, Christian Pulisic.

