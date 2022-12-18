Argentina vs France Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Latest Updates: Lionel Messi Faces Kylian Mbappe; ARG v FRA

Read more

farewell to the tournament.

After 63 matches and 166 goals, the month-long footballing showpiece reaches its climax at Doha’s 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Sunday, with the eagerly anticipated final kicking off at 8:30 pm IST.

Messi, playing in his fifth and final World Cup, is hoping to lead Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986.

In his way stand the prolific Kylian Mbappe and a France team aiming to win back-to-back World Cups for the first time since Pele’s Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Messi, 35, has collected seven Ballon d’Or awards for the best player in the world, but his last trip to the World Cup final ended in the bitter disappointment of defeat to Germany in 2014.

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and France be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will take place on December 18, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs France be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Argentina vs France begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

