FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A Analysis and Prediction: Netherlands, Senegal Favourites; Host Qatar May Surprise

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A has hosts Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands with the group phase being played from 20 November to 2 December.

Qatar Analysis and Prediction

Qatar are the Asian champions and are making their FIFA World Cup debut as the host nation.

As for Qatar’s competition credentials, Qatar had never progressed past the quarter-finals in the AFC Asian Cup until 2019. But Felix Sanchez’s men proved doubters wrong as they cruised to their maiden title and concede only one goal, scoring 16 - beating four former champions in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Korea Republic and Japan.

With no involvement in the Asian Qualifiers as hosts, Qatar participated in the CONMEBOL Copa America Brazil 2019, the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 and the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021, reaching the semi-finals of the latter two.

Considered as unknown quantity by many, other would argue they are the single most prepared side in the tournament. But what will haunt Qatar as they would want to avoid the fate of South Africa, who remain the only host country to be eliminated in the group stage.

Qatar Squad

Goalkeepers: Saad Alsheeb (Al Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), Yousef Hassan (Al Gharafa).

Defenders: Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al Sadd), Bassam Al-Rawi (Al Duhail), Boualem Khoukhi (Al Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd), Homam Ahmed (Al Gharafa), Jassem Gaber (Al Arabi).

Midfielders: Ali Asad (Al Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al Duhail), Mohammed Waad (Al Sadd), Salem Al-Hajri (Al Sadd), Moustafa Tarek (Al Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al Duhail), Abdelaziz Hatim (Al Rayyan), Ismail Mohamad (Al Duhail).

Forwards: Naif Alhadhrami (Al Rayyan), Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al Gharafa), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al Sadd), Khalid Muneer (Al Wakrah), Akram Afif (Al Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al Duhail), Mohamed Muntari (Al Duhail)

Ecuador Analysis and Prediction

Ecuador surprised many by snatching one of the automatic slots at the South American qualifying. That campaign brought a number of historic moments, including a maiden away triumph over Chile, as the Ecuadorians outperformed regional heavyweights Peru, Chile, Colombia and Paraguay.

Boasting a squad that features a handful of budding talents who strut their stuff for Europe’s biggest hitters and coach Gustavo Alfaro, who manages to get the best out of each and every one of his players.

Even though it will not be easy, La Tri reaching the Round of 16 would match the nation’s best-ever showing. Having the honour of opening the tournament on the first day, along with the hosts, may just be their tournament’s highlights.

Ecuador squad

Goalkeepers: Moisés Ramírez (Independiente del Valle), Alexander Domínguez (Liga de Quito), Hernán Galíndez (Aucas).

Defenders: Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen), Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton), Angelo Preciado (Genk), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles), Félix Torres (Santos Laguna), William Pacho (Royal Antwerp).

Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), José Cifuentes, Jhegson Méndez (Los Angeles), Moisés Caicedo (Brighton), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton), Alan Franco (Talleres), Ángel Mena (León), Ayrton Preciado (Santos), Gonzalo Plata (Valladolid), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca).

Forwards: Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell’s Old Boys), Énner Valencia (Fenerbahçe), Kevin Rodríguez (Imbabura), Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul).

Senegal Analysis and Prediction

Senegal are the reigning African champions and after being knocked out in the first round at the last edition in Russia, the Lions of Teranga have one ambition: to outdo the legendary side that reached the quarter-finals at Korea/Japan 2002. Twenty years on from that heady achievement, the FIFA World Cup is back on Asian soil and will hope to at least match their best-ever finish.

In fact, at least one Senegalese player has been involved in a UEFA Champions League final squad every year since 2018: Sadio Mane four years ago and again in 2019 and 2022 with Liverpool, the Paris Saint-Germain pair of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdou Diallo in 2020 and Edouard Mendy in 2021 for Chelsea.

Senegal will count on that experience as experts consider them as contenders to go through from the group.

Senegal squad

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Eduoard Mendy (Chelsea).

Defenders: Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis).

Midfielders: Pathe Ismael Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamdou Loum (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur).

Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Olympique Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ilimane Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford).

Netherlands Analysis and Prediction

The Dutch are back in the FIFA world Cup after failing to qualify for the previous edition in Russia. Legenary manager Louis van Gaal is the helm yet again and will bring back some of the familiar faces that rocked the big stage with a third-place finish in Brazil 2014.

While there will be a handful of returning characters from that memorable run, Van Gaal’s squad will be made of largely of players who have never experienced a World Cup before. Netherlands are led by a strong foundation based around centre-back Virgil Van Dijk and playmaker Frenkie De Jong, adding to the plethora of young exciting talents upfront.

The Dutch topped their qualification group and only lost one game in ten, fending off the likes of Turkey and Norway and will be heading to Qatar 2022 as one of the in-form teams following a six-match unbeaten run in the UEFA Nations League this year, which included doubles over Belgium and Wales.

Fancied as the comfortable group winners, it will take a miracle and travesty for them to end their run in the first stage at the finals.

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale).

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noah Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).

Group A Fixtures

Qatar vs Ecuador 20 November 21:30 Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Senegal vs Netherlands 21 November 21:30 Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Qatar vs Senegal 25 November 18:30 Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Netherlands vs Ecuador 25 November 21:30 Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Ecuador vs Senegal 29 November 20:30 Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Netherlands vs Qatar 29 November 20:30 Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

