Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco Latest Updates: CRO v BEL; CAN v MOR

By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 19:47 IST
Doha
A cut-throat competitions sits in Group F (Croatia, Morocco, Belgium and Canada) as three teams stand a good chance to move into the next round.
Morocco have restored goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to their team for their last Group F game against Canada at the Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday after his mysterious absence from their last outing against Belgium.
He had lined up for the match but appeared to be ill during the singing of the anthems and was pulled from the starting XI before the kick off, replaced by Munir El Kajoui.
The team doctor said afterwards he had been ill but Morocco coach Walid Regragui claimed Bounou had suffered an injury in the warm-up.
Morocco have made other change as Abdelhamid Sabiri, whose free kick set up their shock 2-0 win over Belgium, replaces Selim Amallah in an attacking switch made by the coach.
Already-eliminated Canada, who will co-host the next World Cup, have made four changes to their team after losing 4-1 to Croatia in their previous fixture.
Sam Adekugbe, Junior Hoilett and Jonathan Osorio all start, along with midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, who gets his first run out at the tournament in Qatar.
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez dropped captain Eden Hazard to the bench for his side’s crucial World Cup game against Croatia on Thursday.
The Real Madrid forward was left out of the XI as one of four changes from the team which started the surprise 2-0 defeat by Morocco last weekend.
The Belgians played down media reports of an altercation between senior players, including Hazard, earlier this week, with Martinez calling the rumours “fake news”.
Belgium have to beat 2018 runners-up Croatia in their final Group F match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium to be sure of qualification to the last 16.
Martinez also gave in-form Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard and veteran winger Dries Mertens their first starts of the tournament.
Leander Dendoncker replaced the suspended Amadou Onana in midfield.
Striker Romelu Lukaku was again only fit enough for a place on the bench after making a brief substitute appearance against Morocco.
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic named an unchanged starting line-up after the impressive 4-1 victory over Canada left them only needing to avoid defeat against Belgium to go through.
Morocco take on already-eliminated Canada simultaneously in the other last Group F game, knowing a point would secure a place in the knockout phase for the first time since 1986.
Canada: Milan Borjan (captain), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio
Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (captain), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri
Croatia (4-3-3)
Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic; Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja
Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)
Belgium (4-3-3)
Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Timothy Castagne; Axel Witsel, Leander Dendoncker, Kevin De Bruyne (capt); Yannick Carrasco, Leandro Trossard, Dries Mertens
Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)
Canada Probable Starting Line-up: Dayne St. Claire; Alistair Johnston, Steven Vitoria, Kamal Miller, Sam Adekugbe; Tajon Buchanan, Ismael Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Junior Hoilett; Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David
Morocco Probable Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal
Belgium Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Zeno Debast, Thomas Meunier, Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Castagne, Kevin De Bruyne, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard
Croatia Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic , Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic , Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Marko Livaja, Ivan Perisic
Welcome to our live blog of FIFA World Cup Group F matches – Croatia vs Belgium and Canada vs Morocco from Qatar.
Roberto Martinez’s side has played disappointing football so far in the tournament. They managed a lucky escape against Canada with a 1-0 win, it was a game where Belgium were on the back foot throughout the game. While Morocco produced a big upset to outclass Belgium.
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said on Wednesday his team “will not be fooled” by reports of infighting in the Belgium camp ahead of the teams’ winner-takes-all World Cup clash. The 2018 runners-up need to avoid defeat on Thursday to be sure of qualification for the last 16, while Belgium likely need all three points.
Belgian coach Roberto Martinez hit out at “fake news” after media reports of a rift in his squad.
“We must not relax, me also. He (Martinez) is a great coach and will know how to hurt Croatia,” Dalic told a pre-match press conference.
What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia vs Belgium be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium will take place on December 1, Thursday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Belgium be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium will be played at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Croatia vs Belgium begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Croatia and Belgium will begin at 8:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
The Croatia vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.
On what date will the match between Canada and Morocco be played?
The match between Canada and Morocco will be played on December 1, Thursday.
Where will the match between Canada and Morocco be played?
The match between Canada and Morocco will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.
What time will the match between Canada and Morocco begin?
The match between Canada and Morocco will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on December 1.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Canada and Morocco?
The match between Canada and Morocco will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Canada and Morocco?
The match between Canada and Morocco will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
