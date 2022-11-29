CHANGE LANGUAGE
  FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal Updates: Line-ups Out as Group A Set For Blockbuster Finish

Live now

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal Updates: Line-ups Out as Group A Set For Blockbuster Finish

Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 NED vs QAT and ECU vs SEN: Here you can find all the live score and updates of the Netherlands vs Qatar and Ecuador vs Senegal football match.

By: Sports Desk

Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 20:35 IST

Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar Ecuador vs Senegal

Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 NED vs QAT and ECU vs SEN Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Qatar World Cup matches as Netherlands will clash against Qatar, while Ecuador are set to face Senegal in Group A matches on Tuesday.

Netherlands face already eliminated hosts Qatar as the Dutch strive to finish top of Group A. Ecuador, who are level with the Dutch on four points, will finish top of the group if they Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Nov 29, 2022 20:35 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates Ecuador vs Senegal

Senegal take the first shot here but missed the target. It’s a do-or-die match for both sides as whoever wins will qualify for the next round. Senegal have an upper hand here as they have played some pressure games in recent times in African Nations Cup.  ECU 0-0 SEN 4′

Nov 29, 2022 20:31 IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Updates Ecuador vs Senegal: KICK OFF!

KICK OFF at Khalifa International Stadium

Nov 29, 2022 20:30 IST

FIFA World Cup Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar Updates: Kick Off!

Kick Off at Al Bayt Stadium

Nov 29, 2022 20:14 IST

FIFA World Cup Live Score Group A Matches Updates

Memphis Depay was named in the starting XI for the first time at the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday for the Netherlands’ last group game against the hosts. Louis van Gaal’s men need just a point at the Al Bayt Stadium to be sure of reaching the last 16. The only other change from the Oranje’s 1-1 draw with Ecuador saw Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon replace his club teammate Teun Koopmeiners in midfield.

Nov 29, 2022 19:47 IST

FIFA World Cup Live Score Group A Matches Updates: Ecuador vs Senegal Line-ups

Nov 29, 2022 19:44 IST

FIFA World Cup Live Score Group A Matches Updates: Qatar Line-up

Nov 29, 2022 19:43 IST

FIFA World Cup Live Score Group A Matches Updates: Netherlands Line-up

Nov 29, 2022 19:30 IST

FIFA World Cup Live Score Group A Matches Updates: Qualification Scenario

Nov 29, 2022 19:05 IST

FIFA World Cup Live Score Group A Matches Updates: Ecuador vs Senegal Predicted Starting Line-ups

Ecuador Predicted Starting Line-up: Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, S Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada.

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr; Farmara Diedhiou, Boulaye Dia.

Nov 29, 2022 19:05 IST

FIFA World Cup Live Score Group A Matches Updates: Netherlands vs Qatar Predicted Starting Line-ups

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Andries Noppert, Denzel Dumfries, de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Assim Modibo, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif

Nov 29, 2022 19:04 IST

FIFA World Cup Live Score Group A Matches Updates

Hello and welcome to our live blog of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A matches as the Netherlands will clash against Qatar, while Ecuador are set to face Senegal.

Read more

come up with a better result against Senegal than the Netherlands manage against Qatar.

The winners of Group A will face the runners-up from Group B in the last 16. Failure to top the group could conceivably see the Netherlands face England in the second round.

Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro said on Monday his side’s strong showing at the World Cup was proof of a narrowing gap between football’s traditional powerhouses and the chasing pack.

Ecuador sit level on points and goal difference with the Netherlands at the top of Group A and need only to avoid defeat against Senegal on Tuesday to secure a last-16 place.

“(I can) see an evolution — a big evolution — from the teams,” Alfaro told a pre-match press conference.

“Before there was a very marked difference between the favourites and the rest, but suddenly we are seeing evenly matched games. This is how growth works — the growth of Asian football, African football, South American football.”

Netherlands vs Qatar

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Netherlands vs Qatar begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Qatar will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Netherlands vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Ecuador vs Senegal

What date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal will take place on November 29, Tuesday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ecuador vs Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal will be played at Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Ecuador vs Senegal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Ecuador and Senegal will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Ecuador vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

