FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal Updates: Line-ups Out as Group A Set For Blockbuster Finish

By: Sports Desk
Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 20:35 IST
Qatar
Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022 NED vs QAT and ECU vs SEN Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Qatar World Cup matches as Netherlands will clash against Qatar, while Ecuador are set to face Senegal in Group A matches on Tuesday.
Netherlands face already eliminated hosts Qatar as the Dutch strive to finish top of Group A. Ecuador, who are level with the Dutch on four points, will finish top of the group if they Read More
Senegal take the first shot here but missed the target. It’s a do-or-die match for both sides as whoever wins will qualify for the next round. Senegal have an upper hand here as they have played some pressure games in recent times in African Nations Cup. ECU 0-0 SEN 4′
KICK OFF at Khalifa International Stadium
Kick Off at Al Bayt Stadium
Memphis Depay was named in the starting XI for the first time at the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday for the Netherlands’ last group game against the hosts. Louis van Gaal’s men need just a point at the Al Bayt Stadium to be sure of reaching the last 16. The only other change from the Oranje’s 1-1 draw with Ecuador saw Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon replace his club teammate Teun Koopmeiners in midfield.
It’s winner takes all at Khalifa International Stadium! 🇪🇨 🇸🇳
Enner Valencia overcomes his injury scare to start in this huge clash.
Here’s our starting lineup for today’s #FIFAWorldCup group stage third round game against the Netherlands#AllForAlAnnabi 💪 #Qatar2022 #AlAnnabi pic.twitter.com/c0SfmIo6K4
𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐗𝐈 for #NEDQAT! 🔥Let’s make this happen, boys!#NothingLikeOranje #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SHJpyEUr1y
Here’s how @OnsOranje, @LaTri, or @Fsfofficielle can qualify for the Round of 16 today 👇#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/Evpj7vvY5U
Ecuador Predicted Starting Line-up: Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Gonzalo Plata, S Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada.
Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr; Farmara Diedhiou, Boulaye Dia.
Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Andries Noppert, Denzel Dumfries, de Ligt, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Frenkie de Jong, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn
Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismail Mohamad, Assim Modibo, Hassan Alhaydos, Karim Boudiaf, Homam Ahmed, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif
Hello and welcome to our live blog of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A matches as the Netherlands will clash against Qatar, while Ecuador are set to face Senegal.
The winners of Group A will face the runners-up from Group B in the last 16. Failure to top the group could conceivably see the Netherlands face England in the second round.
Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro said on Monday his side’s strong showing at the World Cup was proof of a narrowing gap between football’s traditional powerhouses and the chasing pack.
Ecuador sit level on points and goal difference with the Netherlands at the top of Group A and need only to avoid defeat against Senegal on Tuesday to secure a last-16 place.
“(I can) see an evolution — a big evolution — from the teams,” Alfaro told a pre-match press conference.
“Before there was a very marked difference between the favourites and the rest, but suddenly we are seeing evenly matched games. This is how growth works — the growth of Asian football, African football, South American football.”
