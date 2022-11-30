FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Poland vs Argentina and Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Latest Updates: POL v ARG; KSA v MEX

Live now
Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 23:56 IST
Doha
Live Score POL vs ARG and KSA vs MEX Latest Updates FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland and Argentina face off at Doha’s Stadium 974 as Saudi Arabia take on Mexico at Lusail Stadium in Doha in their final Group C game on Wednesday as they bid to qualify for the World Cup last 16.
Tunisia defeated France theought a Wahbi Khazri strike in the 58th minute and Australia defeated Denmark with the help of a Mathew Leckie goal Read More
Key EventsKey Events
📋 Your #KSA vs #MEX team news#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022
FULL TIME!
Tunisia stun France 1-0 at the Education City Stadium and Australia beat Denmark 1-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium.
Australia join France in Round of 16 from Group D.
How things can change in a matter of minutes…
BIG moments in Group D 🤯
58' Khazri puts #TUN 1-0 up 60' Leckie puts #AUS 1-0 up #AUS now heading through, as it stands pic.twitter.com/MAsJ4kIEXV
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022
60′ – GOAL! Mathew Leckie hands Australia the lead againt Denmark!
58′ – GOAL! Wahbi Khazri hands Tunisia the lead against France!
2ND HALF!
France and Tunisia get us back underway at the Education City Stadium
Australia and Denmark get us back underway at the Al Janoub Stadium
HALF TIME! It is goalless between both France-Tunisia and Australia-Denmark!
As things stand, Australia will join France in qualifying from Group D to the round of 16.
25′ – Australia are facing a barrage of shots from the Danes.
18′ – Denmark have started theg game as the more attacking outfit as comapred to Australia. Either of the team can qualify for the knockouts with a win.
8′ – A much changed France are facing the headt against Tunisia in the opening exhcnages as they had conceeded a goal only to be saved by the offisde flag.
KICK OFF! France and Tunisia get us underyway at the Education City Stadium and Australia and Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium!
Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will be on the bench for France’s clash against Tunisia at the World Cup as coach Didier Deschamps rung the changes for their final Group D game on Wednesday.
Forward Mbappe, who has scored three goals in the first two games, is given a breather as is attacking midfielder Griezmann and seven other players who started in the 2-1 win against Denmark last week.
France have already qualified and are almost certain of finishing top of the group while Tunisia will advance if they win and Australia draw against Denmark in the other game.
Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri made six changes as Wahbi Khazri gets his first start.
France – Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane (capt.), Ibrahima Konate, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani
Tunisia – Aymen Dahmen, Wajdi Kechrida, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Ali Maaloul, Nader Ghandri, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane, Wahbi Khazri (capt.).
Here are the starting line-ups for the World Cup Group D match between Australia and Denmark at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.
Australia (4-3-3)
Mathew Ryan (capt); Milos Degenek, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Aziz Behich; Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke
Coach: Graham Arnold (AUS)
Denmark (4-3-3)
Kasper Schmeichel; Rasmus Kristensen Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen (capt), Mathias Jensen; Andreas Skov Olsen, Martin Braithwaite, Jesper Lindstrom
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand (DEN)
Group D, comprising Tunisia, France, Australia and Denmark is well poised for a last-day turn of events as France play their final group fixture against Tunisia, while Denmark will fight it out against the Australia.
Australia predicted Starting Line-up: Mathew Ryan, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Matthew Leckie, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mitchell Duke
Denmark Predicted Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle, Christian Erikesen, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, Rasmus Kristensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen
Tunisia predicted Starting Line-up: Aymen Dahmen, Dylan Bronn, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Wajdi Kechrida, Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Abdi, Youssef Msakni, Naim Sliti, Wahbi Khazri
France Predicted Starting Line-up: Hugo Lloris Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Raphael Varane, Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kylian Mbappe, Antoinne Griezmann, Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud
Welcome to our live blog of FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D matches – Tunisia vs France and Australia vs Denmark from Qatar.
Defending champions France have already qualified for the round of 16 as Australia joined them from Group D.
On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will take place on December 1, Thursday.
Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Poland vs Argentina be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will be played at Stadium 974.
What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Poland vs Argentina begin?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will begin at 12:30 am IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Poland vs Argentina match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?
Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.
On what date will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico be played?
The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be played on December 1, Thursday.
Where will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico be played?
The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be played at the Lusail Stadium.
What time will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico begin?
The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 1.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico?
The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico?
The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.
