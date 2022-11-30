FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score Poland vs Argentina and Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Latest Updates: POL v ARG; KSA v MEX

Read more

Defending champions France have already qualified for the round of 16 as Australia joined them from Group D.

Poland vs Argentina

On what date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will take place on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Poland vs Argentina be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will be played at Stadium 974.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Poland vs Argentina begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Poland and Argentina will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Poland vs Argentina match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

On what date will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico be played?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be played on December 1, Thursday.

Where will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico be played?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

What time will the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico begin?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will begin at 12:30 am IST, on December 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico?

The match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

