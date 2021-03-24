FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Belgium vs Wales LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their latest FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifying fixture, Belgium will play host to Wales at the King Power at Den Dreef on Thursday, March 25. The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Belgium vs Wales match will kick off at 01:15 AM IST.

In the upcoming Group E fixture between the both sides, the hosts come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Denmark last November at the same venue. On the other hand, Wales beat a 10-man Finland 3-1 in the same period at the Cardiff City Stadium.

In the last 13 head-to-head outings, both sides have an even record. Belgium have won and lost five games each, while both sides shared points in three others.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has a strong team at his disposal, however, Eden Hazard who is nursing injuries will miss out the action. While Wales have no injury or suspension woes.

Thibaut Courtois (GK), Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer, Jan Vertonghen, Nacer Chadli, Leander Dendoncker, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dries Mertens, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu LukakuWayne Hennessey (GK), Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Belgium vs Wales game will kick off at 01:15 AM IST on Thursday, March 25, at King Power at Den Dreef, Belgium.

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Belgium vs Wales match in India.

Live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers in India will be on Sony LIV.