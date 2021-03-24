FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Portugal vs Azerbaijan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Portugal kick off their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign on Thursday, March 25 when they take on Azerbaijan in Group A fixture at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in respective countries, the authorities had to move the game to Italy.

Portugal will be aiming to progress to the finals for the sixth time, whereas Azerbaijan are bidding to qualify as an independent nation for the first time in their history. Portugal will also be hoping to start on a positive note as the rest of the Group A has strong teams such as Serbia, Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg. And finishing first will eventually lead them to a direct entry into the main stage of the World Cup.

Whereas, Azerbaijan has an uphill task facing giants like Portugal, Ireland and Serbia. However, they could potentially have an opportunity to make a statement by scoring a point against Portugal in their maiden international break.

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Portugal vs Azerbaijan match will kick off at 01:15 AM IST.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has assembled 26 players for their upcoming games against Azerbaijan, Serbia and Luxembourg. However, their star goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who suffered a concussion against Liverpool, will miss the match.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Manager Gianni De Biasi too has called up 24 players for their upcoming Group A fixtures. While his side doesn’t have any injury worries, they will miss the services of Tamkin Khalilzade and Rahil Mammadov. The duo have been ruled out due to a COVID-19 scare.

Anthony Lopes (GK); Joao Cancelo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Cedric Soares; Joao Moutinho, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Joao FelixEmil Balayev (GK); Azer Salahli, Maksim Medvedev, Badavi Huseynov, Abbas Huseynov, Anton Krisvotsyuk; Gara Garayev, Joshgun Diniyev, Khayal Najafov, Vugar Mustafayev; Ramil Sheydayey

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Portugal vs Azerbaijan match in India.

Live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifiers in India will be on Sony LIV.