FIFCO Signs up With Sports Start-up Corpsport Arena in India

FIFCO (International Federation of Corporate Football), the world governing body for Corporate football has confirmed Corpsport Arena, a Sports start-up based out of Gurugram as an exclusive partner in India. This association will elevate the structure of corporate football in the country and help in unlocking the hidden football talent in Corporate India.

Albert ZBILY, the founding president of FIFCO, headquartered in Montreal, Canada – with over 65 country members and 2.5 million players is very optimistic about this association and he avers, “During the day we work in our trades and our jobs, but every once and while, we live out our dreams and play the game we love under the colours we embrace. I am thrilled to have Corpsport Arena as our exclusive partner in India to take our worldwide movement forward.”

Gaurav Saharan Founder & CEO of Corpsport Arena said, “Our constant endeavour is to SPORTIFY the entire landscape of Corporate India by providing a much-needed platform for competitive sports between organisations across wide spectrum of industries. Our association with FIFCO as an exclusive partner in India would definitely catapult Football in Corporate India and it would pave the way for the best team among the corporates to represent India in the upcoming World Corporate Champions Cup to be held in Dubai in October 2021 and many more tournaments going forward.”

With Corpsport Arena, corporates would have their very own annual sports fiesta to find out the brawniest and brainiest in the corporate world.

Gaurav categorically reiterates, “We at Corpsport Arena would be delighted to serve corporates with not only multisport championships but also offer services involving fitness, wellness, performance evaluation using sports tech in a big way. We urge corporate India to join us in this sporting journey and derive multiple benefits to enhance your brand value, improve productivity and increase profits apart from becoming a valuable contributor to Fit India movement! To know more about us, visit www.corpsportarena.com.”

