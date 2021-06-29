Fight Back India: To Remain Stress-Free During the Pandemic, Budgam Youth Turn To Sports

Youth of Ompura, Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir have found refugee in sports to counter the stress of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown in the state which is now keeping the youth and children away from the mental stress of pandemic. The virus ravaged the valley and lockdown imposed left people confined to their homes. Staying at home can be stressful for people and during this time there was an increase in suicide cases.

The youth of Ompura launched a campaign encouraging children and youth to take up sports. A rugby tournament was organised that saw huge participation. The organisers of the tournament said that in addition to the tournament, they also counsel the children so that they refrain from bad habits.

The people of Ompura view sports as a way to stay healthy and are also keeping the young generation away from drug addiction.

