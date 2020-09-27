Figueroa Scores In 89th, Houston Dynamo Tie Nashville SC 1-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Maynor Figueroa scored on header in the 89th minute to help the Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC on Saturday.

Nashville (4-5-4) is unbeaten in five straight matches at Nissan Stadium. The Dynamo (3-4-7) stretched their winless streak to five in their first meeting with Nashville.

Darwin Quintero floated a cross to Figueroa, who flicked his shot from close range just inside the left post.

Daniel Rios scored from inside the 6-yard box on a cross from Derrick Jones in the 49th minute for Nashville. Rios had an apparent goal in the 33rd but it was reversed on his offside penalty.

Rios, the 25-year-old first-ever Nashville signing, has scored his two MLS career goals in consecutive games. He now leads the expansion team in goals scored.

Joe Willis made seven saves for Nashville. Marko Maric had two for the Dynamo.