Figure Skating - Russian Teen Valieva Wins European Title Ahead of Beijing Games

Kamila Valieva won the European figure skating championship. (AP Photo)

Russia's 15-year-old Kamila Valieva won the European figure skating championships in Estonia.

Russia’s 15-year-old Kamila Valieva won the European figure skating championships in Estonia on Saturday, solidifying her status as the gold-medal favourite for next month’s Beijing Olympics. Valieva finished with a total of 259.06 points — achieving a 90.45 score in the women’s short programme on Thursday and 168.61 in the free skate event on Saturday. She fell on her triple Axel but landed two quadruple jumps — a Salchow to open and a flip in combination with a triple toe loop — in the free skate event after breaking her own world record with a nearly flawless short programme.

Valieva led an all-Russian podium, with Anna Shcherbakova in second and Alexandra Trusova third. Shcherbakova finished 21.64 points behind champion Valieva.

Russia are expected to announce their Olympic line-up for the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Games next week, with all three skaters likely to make the cut.

first published:January 16, 2022, 11:27 IST