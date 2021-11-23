FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: Date, Time, Venue, Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 will get underway in Odisha from November 24 to December 5. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host all the matches of the quadrennial event and will be held behind closed doors owing to the prevailing COVID-19 conditions.
It is to be noted that Odisha Sports is the primary sponsor for the Indian hockey teams and the state had earlier hosted the senior World Cup in 2018, the FIH World League in 2017 and the Champions Trophy in 2014 as well.
As many as 16 teams will fight for the coveted trophy at the prestigious hockey tournament. However, few of the top teams have opted out of the upcoming Men’s Junior hockey World Cups owing COVID-19 related international travel restrictions. Australia, New Zealand and England teams have withdrawn from the event, meanwhile, the United States, Canada and Poland came in as a replacements for the showpiece event.
Belgium will be up against South Africa in the inaugural game of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 on 24 November. Defending champions and hosts India will begin their campaign on the same day against France at 08:00 PM IST.
As the World Cup begins on Wednesday, here’s all you know about the upcoming Men’s Junior World Cup 2021:
FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 pools
Reigning champions India will look to defend the title once again, they have been placed in Pool B, here are pool wise details.
Pool A: Belgium, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa
Pool B: India (C), Canada, France and Poland
Pool C: Korea, Netherlands, Spain and United States
Pool D: Argentina, Egypt, Germany and Pakistan
Here is the full schedule of the Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 (All timings in IST)
|Match No.
|Day/Date
|Pool
|Match
|Time
|1
|Wednesday, November 24
|A
|Belgium vs South Africa
|09:30 AM
|2
|Wednesday, November 24
|A
|Malaysia vs Chile
|12:00 PM
|3
|Wednesday, November 24
|D
|Germany vs Pakistan
|02:30 PM
|4
|Wednesday, November 24
|B
|Canada vs Poland
|05:00 PM
|5
|Wednesday, November 24
|B
|India vs France
|07:30 PM
|6
|Thursday, November 25
|D
|Argentina vs Egypt
|09:30 AM
|7
|Thursday, November 25
|C
|Netherlands vs Korea
|12:00 PM
|8
|Thursday, November 25
|C
|Spain vs United States
|02:30 PM
|9
|Thursday, November 25
|B
|France vs Poland
|05:00 PM
|10
|Thursday, November 25
|B
|Canada vs India
|07:30 PM
|11
|Friday, November 26
|A
|South Africa vs Chile
|09:30 AM
|12
|Friday, November 26
|A
|Malaysia vs Belgium
|12:00 PM
|13
|Friday, November 26
|C
|Korea vs United States
|02:30 PM
|14
|Friday, November 26
|C
|Spain vs Netherlands
|05:00 PM
|15
|Friday, November 26
|D
|Argentina vs Germany
|07:30 PM
|16
|Saturday, November 27
|D
|Pakistan vs Egypt
|09:30 AM
|17
|Saturday, November 27
|A
|Belgium vs Chile
|12:00 PM
|18
|Saturday, November 27
|A
|South Africa vs Malaysia
|02:30 PM
|19
|Saturday, November 27
|B
|France vs Canada
|05:00 PM
|20
|Saturday, November 27
|B
|India vs Poland
|07:30 PM
|21
|Sunday, November 28
|C
|Korea vs Spain
|12:00 PM
|22
|Sunday, November 28
|C
|Netherlands vs United States
|02:30 PM
|23
|Sunday, November 28
|D
|Pakistan vs Argentina
|05:00 PM
|24
|Sunday, November 28
|D
|Germany vs Egypt
|07:30 PM
|25
|Tuesday, November 30
|9/16
|3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B
|10:30 AM
|26
|Tuesday, November 30
|9/16
|3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool C
|01:30 PM
|27
|Tuesday, November 30
|9/16
|3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A
|04:30 PM
|28
|Tuesday, November 30
|9/16
|3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool D
|07:30 PM
|29
|Wednesday, December 1
|QF1
|1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B
|10:30 AM
|30
|Wednesday, December 1
|QF1
|1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool C
|01:30 PM
|31
|Wednesday, December 1
|QF1
|1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A
|04:30 PM
|32
|Wednesday, December 1
|QF1
|1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool D
|07:30 PM
|33
|Thursday, December 2
|13/16
|Loser Match 25 vs Loser Match 26
|10:30 AM
|34
|Thursday, December 2
|13/16
|Loser Match 27 vs Loser Match 28
|01:30 PM
|35
|Thursday, December 2
|9/12
|Winner Match 25 vs Winner Match 26
|04:30 PM
|36
|Thursday, December 2
|9/12
|Winner Match 27 vs Winner Match 28
|07:30 PM
|37
|Friday, December 3
|5/8
|Loser Match 29 vs Loser Match 30
|10:30 AM
|38
|Friday, December 3
|5/8
|Loser Match 31 vs Loser Match 32
|01:30 PM
|39
|Friday, December 3
|SF
|Winner Match 29 vs Winner Match 30
|04:30 PM
|40
|Friday, December 3
|SF
|Winner Match 31 vs Winner Match 32
|07:30 PM
|41
|Saturday, December 4
|15/16
|Loser Match 33 vs Loser Match 34
|10:30 AM
|42
|Saturday, December 4
|13/14
|Winner Match 33 vs Winner Match 34
|01:30 PM
|43
|Saturday, December 4
|11/12
|Loser Match 35 vs Loser Match 36
|04:30 PM
|44
|Saturday, December 4
|9/10
|Winner Match 35 vs Winner Match 36
|07:30 PM
|45
|Sunday, December 5
|7/8
|Loser Match 37 vs Loser Match 38
|10:30 AM
|46
|Sunday, December 5
|5/6
|Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 38
|01:30 PM
|47
|Sunday, December 5
|3/4
|Loser Match 39 vs Loser Match 40
|04:30 PM
|48
|Sunday, December 5
|FINAL
|Winner Match 39 vs Winner Match 40
|07:30 PM
Which stadium will host the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 matches?
The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, will host all the matches of the showpiece event.
Which TV channels will broadcast the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 matches?
The organization has not revealed the broadcasting details yet.
How do I watch live streaming of the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 games?
Fans can catch live action of FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 on: https://watch.hockey/
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.