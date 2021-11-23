CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#AirPollution#PriyankaChopra#Coronavirus
Home » News » Sports » FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: Date, Time, Venue, Telecast and Live Streaming Details
3-MIN READ

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: Date, Time, Venue, Telecast and Live Streaming Details

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021

Here is everything you need to know, including date, time, venue, telecast and live streaming details for the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 will get underway in Odisha from November 24 to December 5. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host all the matches of the quadrennial event and will be held behind closed doors owing to the prevailing COVID-19 conditions.

It is to be noted that Odisha Sports is the primary sponsor for the Indian hockey teams and the state had earlier hosted the senior World Cup in 2018, the FIH World League in 2017 and the Champions Trophy in 2014 as well.

As many as 16 teams will fight for the coveted trophy at the prestigious hockey tournament. However, few of the top teams have opted out of the upcoming Men’s Junior hockey World Cups owing COVID-19 related international travel restrictions. Australia, New Zealand and England teams have withdrawn from the event, meanwhile, the United States, Canada and Poland came in as a replacements for the showpiece event.

Belgium will be up against South Africa in the inaugural game of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 on 24 November. Defending champions and hosts India will begin their campaign on the same day against France at 08:00 PM IST.

As the World Cup begins on Wednesday, here’s all you know about the upcoming Men’s Junior World Cup 2021:

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 pools

Reigning champions India will look to defend the title once again, they have been placed in Pool B, here are pool wise details.

Pool A: Belgium, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa

Pool B: India (C), Canada, France and Poland

Pool C: Korea, Netherlands, Spain and United States

Pool D: Argentina, Egypt, Germany and Pakistan

Here is the full schedule of the Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 (All timings in IST)

Match No.Day/DatePoolMatchTime
1Wednesday, November 24ABelgium vs South Africa09:30 AM
2Wednesday, November 24AMalaysia vs Chile12:00 PM
3Wednesday, November 24DGermany vs Pakistan02:30 PM
4Wednesday, November 24BCanada vs Poland05:00 PM
5Wednesday, November 24BIndia vs France07:30 PM
6Thursday, November 25DArgentina vs Egypt09:30 AM
7Thursday, November 25CNetherlands vs Korea12:00 PM
8Thursday, November 25CSpain vs United States02:30 PM
9Thursday, November 25BFrance vs Poland05:00 PM
10Thursday, November 25BCanada vs India07:30 PM
11Friday, November 26ASouth Africa vs Chile09:30 AM
12Friday, November 26AMalaysia vs Belgium12:00 PM
13Friday, November 26CKorea vs United States02:30 PM
14Friday, November 26CSpain vs Netherlands05:00 PM
15Friday, November 26DArgentina vs Germany07:30 PM
16Saturday, November 27DPakistan vs Egypt09:30 AM
17Saturday, November 27ABelgium vs Chile12:00 PM
18Saturday, November 27ASouth Africa vs Malaysia02:30 PM
19Saturday, November 27BFrance vs Canada05:00 PM
20Saturday, November 27BIndia vs Poland07:30 PM
21Sunday, November 28CKorea vs Spain12:00 PM
22Sunday, November 28CNetherlands vs United States02:30 PM
23Sunday, November 28DPakistan vs Argentina05:00 PM
24Sunday, November 28DGermany vs Egypt07:30 PM
25Tuesday, November 309/163rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B10:30 AM
26Tuesday, November 309/163rd Pool D vs 4th Pool C01:30 PM
27Tuesday, November 309/163rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A04:30 PM
28Tuesday, November 309/163rd Pool C vs 4th Pool D07:30 PM
29Wednesday, December 1QF11st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B10:30 AM
30Wednesday, December 1QF11st Pool D vs 2nd Pool C01:30 PM
31Wednesday, December 1QF11st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A04:30 PM
32Wednesday, December 1QF11st Pool C vs 2nd Pool D07:30 PM
33Thursday, December 213/16Loser Match 25 vs Loser Match 2610:30 AM
34Thursday, December 213/16Loser Match 27 vs Loser Match 2801:30 PM
35Thursday, December 29/12Winner Match 25 vs Winner Match 2604:30 PM
36Thursday, December 29/12Winner Match 27 vs Winner Match 2807:30 PM
37Friday, December 35/8Loser Match 29 vs Loser Match 3010:30 AM
38Friday, December 35/8Loser Match 31 vs Loser Match 3201:30 PM
39Friday, December 3SFWinner Match 29 vs Winner Match 3004:30 PM
40Friday, December 3SFWinner Match 31 vs Winner Match 3207:30 PM
41Saturday, December 415/16Loser Match 33 vs Loser Match 3410:30 AM
42Saturday, December 413/14Winner Match 33 vs Winner Match 3401:30 PM
43Saturday, December 411/12Loser Match 35 vs Loser Match 3604:30 PM
44Saturday, December 49/10Winner Match 35 vs Winner Match 3607:30 PM
45Sunday, December 57/8Loser Match 37 vs Loser Match 3810:30 AM
46Sunday, December 55/6Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 3801:30 PM
47Sunday, December 53/4Loser Match 39 vs Loser Match 4004:30 PM
48Sunday, December 5FINALWinner Match 39 vs Winner Match 4007:30 PM

Which stadium will host the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 matches?

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, will host all the matches of the showpiece event.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 matches?

The organization has not revealed the broadcasting details yet.

How do I watch live streaming of the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 games?

Fans can catch live action of FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 on: https://watch.hockey/

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

first published:November 23, 2021, 16:54 IST