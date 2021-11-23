FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: Date, Time, Venue, Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 will get underway in Odisha from November 24 to December 5. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host all the matches of the quadrennial event and will be held behind closed doors owing to the prevailing COVID-19 conditions.

It is to be noted that Odisha Sports is the primary sponsor for the Indian hockey teams and the state had earlier hosted the senior World Cup in 2018, the FIH World League in 2017 and the Champions Trophy in 2014 as well.

As many as 16 teams will fight for the coveted trophy at the prestigious hockey tournament. However, few of the top teams have opted out of the upcoming Men’s Junior hockey World Cups owing COVID-19 related international travel restrictions. Australia, New Zealand and England teams have withdrawn from the event, meanwhile, the United States, Canada and Poland came in as a replacements for the showpiece event.

Belgium will be up against South Africa in the inaugural game of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 on 24 November. Defending champions and hosts India will begin their campaign on the same day against France at 08:00 PM IST.

As the World Cup begins on Wednesday, here’s all you know about the upcoming Men’s Junior World Cup 2021:

FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 pools

Reigning champions India will look to defend the title once again, they have been placed in Pool B, here are pool wise details.

Pool A: Belgium, Chile, Malaysia and South Africa

Pool B: India (C), Canada, France and Poland

Pool C: Korea, Netherlands, Spain and United States

Pool D: Argentina, Egypt, Germany and Pakistan

Here is the full schedule of the Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 (All timings in IST)

Match No. Day/Date Pool Match Time 1 Wednesday, November 24 A Belgium vs South Africa 09:30 AM 2 Wednesday, November 24 A Malaysia vs Chile 12:00 PM 3 Wednesday, November 24 D Germany vs Pakistan 02:30 PM 4 Wednesday, November 24 B Canada vs Poland 05:00 PM 5 Wednesday, November 24 B India vs France 07:30 PM 6 Thursday, November 25 D Argentina vs Egypt 09:30 AM 7 Thursday, November 25 C Netherlands vs Korea 12:00 PM 8 Thursday, November 25 C Spain vs United States 02:30 PM 9 Thursday, November 25 B France vs Poland 05:00 PM 10 Thursday, November 25 B Canada vs India 07:30 PM 11 Friday, November 26 A South Africa vs Chile 09:30 AM 12 Friday, November 26 A Malaysia vs Belgium 12:00 PM 13 Friday, November 26 C Korea vs United States 02:30 PM 14 Friday, November 26 C Spain vs Netherlands 05:00 PM 15 Friday, November 26 D Argentina vs Germany 07:30 PM 16 Saturday, November 27 D Pakistan vs Egypt 09:30 AM 17 Saturday, November 27 A Belgium vs Chile 12:00 PM 18 Saturday, November 27 A South Africa vs Malaysia 02:30 PM 19 Saturday, November 27 B France vs Canada 05:00 PM 20 Saturday, November 27 B India vs Poland 07:30 PM 21 Sunday, November 28 C Korea vs Spain 12:00 PM 22 Sunday, November 28 C Netherlands vs United States 02:30 PM 23 Sunday, November 28 D Pakistan vs Argentina 05:00 PM 24 Sunday, November 28 D Germany vs Egypt 07:30 PM 25 Tuesday, November 30 9/16 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B 10:30 AM 26 Tuesday, November 30 9/16 3rd Pool D vs 4th Pool C 01:30 PM 27 Tuesday, November 30 9/16 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A 04:30 PM 28 Tuesday, November 30 9/16 3rd Pool C vs 4th Pool D 07:30 PM 29 Wednesday, December 1 QF1 1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B 10:30 AM 30 Wednesday, December 1 QF1 1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool C 01:30 PM 31 Wednesday, December 1 QF1 1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A 04:30 PM 32 Wednesday, December 1 QF1 1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool D 07:30 PM 33 Thursday, December 2 13/16 Loser Match 25 vs Loser Match 26 10:30 AM 34 Thursday, December 2 13/16 Loser Match 27 vs Loser Match 28 01:30 PM 35 Thursday, December 2 9/12 Winner Match 25 vs Winner Match 26 04:30 PM 36 Thursday, December 2 9/12 Winner Match 27 vs Winner Match 28 07:30 PM 37 Friday, December 3 5/8 Loser Match 29 vs Loser Match 30 10:30 AM 38 Friday, December 3 5/8 Loser Match 31 vs Loser Match 32 01:30 PM 39 Friday, December 3 SF Winner Match 29 vs Winner Match 30 04:30 PM 40 Friday, December 3 SF Winner Match 31 vs Winner Match 32 07:30 PM 41 Saturday, December 4 15/16 Loser Match 33 vs Loser Match 34 10:30 AM 42 Saturday, December 4 13/14 Winner Match 33 vs Winner Match 34 01:30 PM 43 Saturday, December 4 11/12 Loser Match 35 vs Loser Match 36 04:30 PM 44 Saturday, December 4 9/10 Winner Match 35 vs Winner Match 36 07:30 PM 45 Sunday, December 5 7/8 Loser Match 37 vs Loser Match 38 10:30 AM 46 Sunday, December 5 5/6 Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 38 01:30 PM 47 Sunday, December 5 3/4 Loser Match 39 vs Loser Match 40 04:30 PM 48 Sunday, December 5 FINAL Winner Match 39 vs Winner Match 40 07:30 PM

Which stadium will host the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 matches?

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, will host all the matches of the showpiece event.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 matches?

The organization has not revealed the broadcasting details yet.

How do I watch live streaming of the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 games?

Fans can catch live action of FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021 on: https://watch.hockey/

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.