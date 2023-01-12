FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023: Full Schedule and Match List

The 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is set to begin from January 13. The quadrennial event will be held in the state of Odisha for the second time in succession. Hosts India are one of the strongest contenders to win the coveted Cup this time around. The Indian men’s hockey team have a glorious legacy in field hockey. Team India has won as many as eight Olympic gold medals. However, India has only won the World Cup once when they triumphed over their arch-rivals Pakistan in the 1975 final at Kuala Lumpur. Harmanpreet Singh and Co could end India’s 48-year-long wait for a World Cup trophy this year. The team has produced impressive results in the run-up to the World Cup.

India clinched Bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The team is playing like a unit under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh. On the eve of the tournament opener between Argentina and South Africa, let us take a look at India’s fixtures and the entire World Cup schedule.

January 13

Argentina vs South Africa in Bhubaneswar at 1:00 PM IST

Australia vs France in Bhubaneswar at 3:00 PM IST

England vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

India vs Spain in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST

January 14

New Zealand vs Chile in Rourkela at 1:00 PM IST

Netherlands vs Malaysia in Rourkela at 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs South Korea in Bhubaneswar at 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Japan in Bhubaneswar at 7:00 PM IST

January 15

Spain vs Wales in Rourkela at 5:00 PM IST

India vs England in Rourkela at 7:00 PM IST

January 16

Malaysia vs Chile, Rourkela, 1:00 PM IST

New Zealand vs Netherlands, Rourkela, 3:00 PM IST

France vs South Africa, Bhubaneswar, 5:00 PM IST

Argentina vs Australia, Bhubaneswar, 7:00 PM IST

January 17

South Korea vs Japan, Bhubaneswar, 5:00 PM IST

Germany vs Belgium, Bhubaneswar, 5:00 PM IST

January 19

Malaysia vs New Zealand, Bhubaneswar, 1:00 PM IST

Netherlands vs Chile, Bhubaneswar, 3:00 PM IST

Spain vs England, Bhubaneswar, 5:00 PM IST

India vs Wales, Bhubaneswar, 7:00 PM IST

January 20

Australia vs South Africa, Rourkela, 1:00 PM IST

France vs Argentina, Rourkela, 3:00 PM IST

Belgium vs Japan, Rourkela, 5:00 PM IST

South Korea vs Germany, Rourkela, 7:00 PM IST

January 24

1st Quarter-final, Bhubaneswar, 4:30 PM IST

2nd Quarter-final, Bhubaneswar, 7:00 PM IST

January 25

3rd Quarter-final, Bhubaneswar, 4:30 PM IST

4th Quarter-final, Bhubaneswar, 7:00 PM IST

January 26

Placement matches (9th-16th)

January 27

1st Semi-final, Bhubaneswar, 4:30 PM IST

2nd Semi-final, Bhubaneswar, 7 PM IST

January 29

Bronze medal match – 4:30 PM IST

Gold Medal match – 7:30 PM IST

