FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 India vs France LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The stage is set in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, as the 16 participating teams prepare to battle it out for top honours at the FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021, which starts from Wednesday, November 24. The 16 teams have been divided into four pools with the top two from each making it to the quarterfinals. The semi-finals and final are on scheduled on December 3 and 5,respectively. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, will host all the matches of the quadrennial event. Unfortunately, owing to COVID-19 situation and safety restrictions, the tournament will be played behind closed doors.

Defending champions and hosts India are placed in Pool B, along with Canada, France, and Poland. The reigning champions will kickstart their title defence against France on Wednesday, at the Kalinga Stadium and the game will commence at 08:00 PM IST.

Having won the last edition in Lucknow in 2016,the India Colts will look to retain the prestigious trophy as they take centre stage on their home turf on Wednesday. Hockey India had named an 18-member Indian junior squad earlier this month, the team will be led by Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was a part of the bronze medal winning Indian team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, the French team which arrived here few days ago, will also be looking forward to giving their best. Timothee Clement will lead the 20-member French Junior squad.

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 India vs France: Team News, Injury Update

There are no updates as of now from both sides.

FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 2021 India vs France squads:

India: Shardanand Tiwari, Prashant Chauhan (GK), Pawan (GK), Sanjay (VC), Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Maninder Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal, Uttam Singh, Sunil Jojo, Manjeet, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Abhishek Lakra, Yashdeep Siwach, Gurmukh Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal

France: Marias Mathieu (GK), Guillaume de Vaucelles (GK), Timothee Clement (C), Lucas Montecot, Gaetan Larnicol, Matteo Desgouillons, Brieuc Delemazure, Stanislas Branicki, Corentin Sellier, Mathias Clement, Paul Piot, Jules Verrier, Benjamin Marque, Gaspard Xavier, Raife Gonessa, Louis Haertelmeyer, Antonin Igau, Noe Jouin, Jules Bournac, Thomas Assoignon, Matthieu Maries

What time will India vs France match kick-off?

The FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 match between India and France is scheduled to start at 08:00 pm IST on Wednesday, November 24, at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

What TV channel will show India vs France match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the tournament.

How can I live stream India vs France fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between India vs France match will be available on Watch.hockey-India (https://watch.hockey/)

