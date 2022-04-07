FIH Pro League: Big Test Awaits Indian Women in Clash Against Netherlands

Olympic champions, the Netherlands have arrived with their second-string side but the Indian women’s hockey team still faces a stern test when it clashes with the world’s number one rival in the double-leg FIH Pro League tie, starting on Friday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

None of the players, that competed for the Netherlands during their successful Olympic campaign, feature this time around but the Indians can’t breathe easy, going by the standard of the sport in the Dutch land.

The last time, the two teams clashed during the Tokyo Olympics, the Netherlands had hammered India 5-1.

However, the Indian women so far have done well in their debut season. They are placed fourth in the standings with 12 points from six games.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are sitting atop the table with 17 points from six matches.

India captain Savita is aware of Netherlands’ strengths but since they are playing at home and have a Dutch coach to guide in Janneke Schopman, it might help them in some way.

Advertisement

“The Netherlands is, of course, the world no. 1 team but if we recollect our last match against them — first match in Olympics, we held them 1-1 till the first half. In the second half, we committed mistakes.

“Now the team is quite excited that again we are getting a chance to play the Netherlands and that too at home, so we will give our best," Savita said at the virtual pre-match press conference.

But the Indians can heave a sigh of relief that the Dutch have fielded a completely new-look and young side for these two encounters.

“Our main focus is on our team but we need to respect the opposition and work on their strengths and weaknesses. Club hockey in the Netherlands is very strong, even if their main players are not coming, they have enough resources to build a strong team. New players got a chance and they would like to give their best as well.

“We also have some main players (Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi and Lalremsiami) who are in the Junior World Cup, which gives a chance to other players," Savita said.

The captain said it would be a mistake to underestimate the Netherlands, just because they don’t have a single Olympian in their squad.

“Can’t take them easily, if senior players were there we would have enjoyed it a lot because we would have got an opportunity to learn a lot. We can’t underestimate anyone, everything depends on how you play on that day."

Rani Rampal, the skipper of India’s squad in the Tokyo Olympics where they cherished a historic fourth-place finish, is available for selection and it augurs well for the side.

But Savita said with important tournaments lined up this year, a decision on whether Rani plays in the upcoming two games will be decided by the coach.

“Being a senior player myself, I know how happy it feels when a senior player returns. We were just waiting for when Rani would complete her rehab and return to the team.

Advertisement

“But we are in no mood to put too much pressure on her as there are more important tournaments coming up like World Cup in July and the Asian Games. Whether Rani will play in these two matches will be decided after a discussion between her and the coach."

The Indians would look to take forward the good work they did in their last tie against world no. 5 Germany, where they lost the first game in the shoot-out before winning the next, again in the shoot-out.

“We have so far played 6 matches and match-by-match the team has progressed. The first shoot-out against Germany didn’t go well so I told the girls just to focus on what they do in training," said the captain.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.