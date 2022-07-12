FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: Indian Stun Canada in Shoot-Outs

Both Canada and India came into the match looking for their first win of the competition. For India, the disappointment of losing to Spain just the previous evening looked to be hanging heavy on the minds of the athletes as they prepared for the first quarter.

After soaking up heaps of pressure from the fast-passing India forward line, Canada raced to the other end of the pitch and actually ended up with the ball in the back of the India net. Unfortunately, the whistle had just gone for a penalty corner and Natalie Sourisseau was forced to adapt her attempt as the injection was just off target.

FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: India Out of Medal Contention After Narrow 0-1 Loss to Spain

Canada went one better a few minutes later as they won another penalty corner. This time the variation created confusion among the Indian defence and after the ball pinged to Kathleen Leahy, she slipped it to Madeline Secco who got the final touch.

At the start of the second quarter, it was again India who came out stronger. Monika, in particular, was using her array of 3D skills to get past the Canadian defence. Rowan Harris in the Canada goal was urging her team to maintain focus.

As the game moved towards half-time, India really began to pour energy into their attacks. Navneet, Neha and Vandana were now all moving with freedom and Canada were very much on the back foot.

After the break, India continued to pile on the pressure, with Lalremsiami making some speedy forays into the Canada circle. The North American side held firm, with Sara McManus and Hannah Haughn putting in some serious shifts breaking down the India attacks. This was particularly impressive from Haughn, who is only recently returned from an ACL injury.

With four minutes left in the third quarter, Canada were content to soak up the pressure and wait for the chance to break. For India, there was more frustration creeping into their game as they just failed to make the connections that would turn their much superior possession into an all-important goal. A penalty corner with two minutes left in the third saw a shot from Grace which was well saved by Harris and another India chance came and went.

From a Candian perspective, the fourth quarter was exhausting and tense as the team withstood wave after wave of Indian pressure. As Navneet and Tete Salima started to really run at the Canadian defence, Karli Johansen, McManus and just about every member of the Candian team dug deep to protect their 1-0 lead.

For Gurjit Kaur, there was added frustration when she was unable to convert a series of penalty corners. The shots had all the usual power but they flew either wide or were chased down Sourisseau as the Canadian number one runner.

The Eve’s persistence finally paid off when Kaur’s penalty corner produced a rebound and Tete Salima was on hand to punch it home.

Karli Johansen had one more chance to re-take the lead but her penalty corner shot went wide and the game went to a shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Canada shot into a 2-0 lead and goalkeeper Harris made some crucial saves but India hauled them back to 2-2. After 14 attempts by the two teams, it was a classy finish from Neha that finally gave India the win and a place in the 9-12th place play-offs, where they will meet Japan. Canada will now face Korea in the 13-16 place matches.

Player of the Match Kaur Navneet (IND) said: ‘It was a very hard match. Savita was brilliant, she saved a lot of shoot-outs, as well as some good saves in the match.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.