FIH Women's Hockey World Cup: India Out of Medal Contention After Narrow 0-1 Loss to Spain

The opening quarter was tightly contested as would be expected from a match with so much at stake. The opening few minutes showed India’s intent as they pushed forwards but the Spanish defence held strong and took much of the sting out of the attack. From then on it was all about Spain as they explored ways to get past the Indian back line. In goal for India, Savita showed why she has such an international reputation as she was called into action time and again. Despite the pressure, the score remained at 0-0.

Spain continued to pile on the pressure and in a moment of goalkeeping brilliance, Savita made three consecutive saves, first from a Xantal Gine penalty corner strike, then a rebound from the same player and finally a rebound from Begona Garcia. Seconds later and India had their own penalty corner but first Melanie Garcia saved Monika’s shot and then Lucia Jimenez showed immense composure to bat the rebound away.

India created a wonderful opportunity to open the scoring when Tete Salima took the ball along the baseline and slipped it back to Katariya Vandana. Her shot was dinked over the crossbar as she went to chip it over Garcia’s reach.

The second half started with India on the front foot and Spain had to stay focused to keep the Eve’s attacks at bay. Momentum shifted back and forth during the third quarter but both teams were looking increasingly frantic and mistakes were creeping into play. It was becoming increasingly clear that this was a match where just one goal could end up separating the teams. The question for both teams was how to find a way into their opponent’s net.

Both teams created early opportunities in the fourth quarter. First Sara Barrios was unmarked in front of Savita but shot wide, a lovely flowing move by India was cut out before they could find the telling shot, and then Jimenez tried to juggle her way through the India defence only to meet the impenetrable wall that is Savita.

As the ferocity of play heated up, so the big stage players started to shine. Spain’s Georgina Oliva danced through the defence and shot over the bar, Monika began to make great runs to trouble the Spanish defence.

The breakthrough goal came from Marta Segu and was as exciting and frenetic as the entire game had been. Marta Segu received a long ball from Begona Garcia. She, in turn, passed to Clara Ycart. She shot and Savita saved, but Segu was followed up and pounced to slap the ball home to give her team an invaluable lead with three minutes left.

Spain didn’t make the final minutes easy for themselves. Garcia received a yellow card, then Segu received a green so Spain were down to nine players for the remainder of the match.

Player of the Match Georgina Oliva (ESP) said: ‘We kept focused with our plan all the time and we tried to play our game all the time. We focused on our midfield. Having all these fans and this atmosphere makes it really great to play here.’

