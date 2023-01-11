FIH World Cup 2023: A Look at India's Overall Performance at the Hockey Showpiece

The Indian team are all set to begin their Men’s Hockey World Cup campaign on Friday with a match against Spain. Graham Reid’s men have been placed in Pool D along with England and Wales.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will be up against England on January 15. In their last group fixture, the hosts will face Wales two days later. Overall, 16 nations will take part in the Men’s Hockey World Cup this time.

ALSO READ| Ahead of FIH Hockey World Cup, Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates a 105-feet Long Hockey Stick

Defending champions Belgium find themselves in Pool B along with South Korea, Germany and Japan. The World Cup matches will be played across two venues in Odisha- the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

As India aim to lift the Men’s Hockey World Cup trophy for the second time, it is time to take a look at their overall performance in the showpiece event.

Indian men’s hockey team had managed to reach the semi-finals in the inaugural edition of the World Cup in 1971. However, India’s juggernaut was halted by arch-rivals Pakistan at the last-four stage. India improved their performance in the next edition of the World Cup and reached the finals. But the team failed to clinch the title. India were beaten by the Netherlands in the summit clash.

The story finally did change in 1975 after India clinched their first-ever World Cup title. India outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to claim their maiden World Cup title. Pakistan’s Zahid Sheikh had earned a lead for his side after scoring the opener in the 17th minute. The lead did not last long. India scored two quick goals to script a remarkable comeback and become the world champions.

It eventually turned out to be India’s one and only World Cup victory to date. Since then, India registered their best finish at the 1994 edition of the World Cup after claiming the fifth spot.

In the last Men’s World Cup edition, India crashed out of the event after enduring a 2-1 defeat against the Dutch side in the quarterfinals.

India are all set to make their 15h appearance in the Men’s Hockey World Cup this time. The hosts will heavily rely on skipper Harmanpreet Singh to claim the silverware this time. The much-needed home support and a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics will certainly work as a positive catalyst for the Indian men’s hockey side.

Read all the Latest Sports News here