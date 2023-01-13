CHANGE LANGUAGE
FIH World Cup 2023: Australia Rout France 8-0 at the Kalinga Stadium
FIH World Cup 2023: Australia Rout France 8-0 at the Kalinga Stadium

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 13, 2023, 18:49 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

Craig Tom, Ogilive Flynn, Hayward Jeremy and Wickham Tom all got on the scoresheet as Australia opened their World Cup campaign in rampant fashion

Australia opened their campaign in dominant fashion as Craig Tom’s treble inspired the team from down under to a rampant 8-0 win over France.
The Australians started the match aggressively by exerting huge pressure on France. They earned their first penalty corner in the eighth minute but failed to capitalise. However, Craig Tom opened the account for them with a fierce field goal in as early as the ninth minute of the match. 
They created two back-to-back penalty corner chances in the 12th minute of the match, but failed to convert. They finished the first quarter with 1-0 lead in their favor.  
The second half also belonged to the Australians. Tom completed his brace and increased his team’s goal tally to five just into the first minute of the third quarter. The rain of goals continued to drench Kalinga Stadium as Hayward converted a penalty corner in the 38th minute and it was goal number for the Australian team. Tom completed his hat-trick in the 44th minute to finish the quarter 7-0 in Australia’s favor.
It was the turn of Wickham Tom to make it 8-0 for Australia through a scintillating goal in the 53rd minute and seal the fate of the lop-sided match.

