FIH World Cup 2023: Full Squad List of All Teams Participating at the Odisha Showpiece

The highly anticipated FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup will get underway on January 13 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. While Argentina and South Africa lock horns in the tournament opener, all eyes will be on the Indian men’s hockey team.

Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team are being touted as one of the favourites to clinch the coveted World Cup. Recently, the Indian team has played excellent hockey in multi-nation events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. This Indian team managed to win a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Therefore, there are high expectations from the Indian team this time around and fans expect them to go deep into the tournament. However, it will be easier said than done as teams like Australia, Belgium and Germany boast formidable squads as well.

ALSO READ| FIH World Cup 2023: A Look at All the Winners in the History of the Competition

Australia, the current World No. 1 in the FIH rankings, will be particularly hard to beat. The Kookaburras have won the World Cup three times - 1986, 2010 and 2014 - and have troubled the Indian side in the last few years.

With players like Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski and Blake Govers in its ranks, Australia may well go all the way at the 2023 Hockey World Cup. On the eve of the tournament opener, let us take a look at the full squads.

Pool A

Australia: Aran Zalewski (captain), Johan Durst(gk), Nathan Ephraums, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Wickham, Eddie Ockenden (captain), Andrew Charter(gk), Jeremy Hayward, Jake Whetton, Tom Craig, Blake Govers, Josh Beltz, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Matthew Dawson, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Flynn Ogilvie; Reserves- Jacob Anderson and Dylan Martin

Argentina: Matias Rey (captain), Tomas Santiago(gk), Emiliano Bosso (gk), Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Federico Monja, Juan Ignacio Catan, Santiago Tarazona, Facundo Zarate, Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Agustin Mazzilli, Nicolas Keenan, Maico Casella, Martin Ferreiro, Lucas Vila, Tomas Domene, Lucas Toscani; Reserves- Agustin Machellet and Bautista Capurro

France: Victor Charlet (captain), Arthur Thieffry (gk), Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud(gk); Reserves- Corentin Sellier, Timothée Clément

South Africa: Dayaan Cassiem (captain), Bili Ntuli, Jethro Eustice, Brad Sherwood, Keenan Horne, Connor Beauchamp, Mustapha Cassiem, Dan Bell, Nic Spooner, Peabo Lembethe, Estiaan Kriek (gk), Gowan Jones(gk), Sam Mvimbi, Guy Morgan, Sihle Ngubane, Jacques van Tonder, Ryan Julius, Tevin Kok; Reserves- Anton van Loggerenberg, Taine Paton, Clayton Saker, Trevor de Lora, Dan Sibbald, Tyson Dlungwana, Luke Wynford, Zenani Kraai

Pool B

Belgium: Félix Denayer (captain), Loic Van Doren (gk), Vincent Vanasch (gk), Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns; Reserves- Maxime Van Oost, Thibeau Stockbroekx

Germany: Mats Grambusch (captain), Alexander Stadler (gk), Jean Danneberg (gk), Mathias Müller, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig; Reserves- Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann

South Korea: Kim Jaehyeon, Lee Namyong (captain), Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Jun-woo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin; Reserves- Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung

Japan: Seren Tanaka (captain), Koji Yamasaki, Shota Yamada, Yusuke Kawamura, Yamato Kawahara, Kentaro Fukuda, Taiki Takade, Takuma Niwa, Raiki Fujishima, Ken Nagayoshi, Hiro Saito, Ryosei Kato, Ryoma Ooka, Masaki Ohashi, Kaito Tanaka, Kisho Kuroda (gk), Masato Kobayashi, Takashi Yoshikawa (gk); Reserves- Yuma Nagai, Hiromasa Ochiai

Pool C

Chile: Fernando Renz (captain), Araya Augustin, Juan Purcell, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra; Reserves- Augustin Amoroso, William Enos

Malaysia: Adrian Albert, Hafizuddin Othman, Hassan Najib, Razie Rahim, Rosli Ramadan, Jalil Marhan, Hamsari Ashran, Sari Faizal, Muhamad Aminudin, Ashari Firan, Shello Silverius, Faiz Jali, Hasan Azuan, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Najmi Jazlan, Shahril Saabah, Mizun Zul Pidaus, Azhar Aminul; Reserves- Tengku, Shahmie Suhaimi

Netherlands: Thierry Brinkman (captain), Pirmin Blaak (gk), Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder; Reserves- Jasper Brinkman, Dennis Warmerdam

New Zealand: Nic Woods (captain), Dom Dixon (gk), Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward (gk), Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison; Reserves- Connor Greentree, David Brydon

Pool D

India: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), PR Sreejesh (gk), Krishna Pathak (gk), Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh; Reserves- Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (gk), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (gk), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward; Reserves- Brendan Creed, Ian Sloan

Spain: Marc Miralles (captain), Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin (gk), Marc Reyne, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino; Reserves- Rafael Villalonga, Pere Amat

Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (gk), Rhys Payne (gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard; Reserves- Rhodri Furlong, Jolyon Morgan

Read all the Latest Sports News here