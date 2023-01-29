FIH World Cup 2023: Germany Edge Out Belgium 5-4 in Shoot-out to Win Title

Germany made a remarkable comeback to beat defending champions Belgium 5-4 in the sudden death shoot-out after playing a 3-3 in regulation time to win the FIH Odisha Hockey Mens World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

ALSO READ| FIH World Cup 2023: Netherlands Clinch Bronze With 3-1 Win Over Australia

This is Germany’s third Hockey World Cup title after they won it in 2002 and 2006. With this, they draw level with Netherlands and Australia.

Germany also became the fourth team to register a come-from-behind win in a World Cup final. From a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 to lead and ultimately a shootout, they eventually became champions.

Read all the Latest Sports News here