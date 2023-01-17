FIH World Cup 2023: Hardik Singh to Undergo MRI Scan For Hamstring Injury Ahead of India's vs Wales Match

Indian midfielder Hardik Singh is set to undergo an MRI scan ahead of the Indian hockey team’s next fixture at the FIH World Cup 2023 against Wales.

Hardik is scheduled to undergo an MRI scan on Tuesday, January 17 in Bhubaneshwar after he sustained a hamstring injury during India’s 0-0 draw against England.

The 24-year-old midfielder was helped off the field in the Pool D match on Sunday, January 15.

According to an official statement from Hockey India, Hardik’s MRI scan will make it clear whether he will be able to participate in India’s next match.

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will take on Wales in their next fixture, as they look to seal a place in the next round of the tournament.

“On the basis of the MRI results, the team management will assess the extent of his hamstring injury and take a call on his availability for the India Vs Wales match. At the moment no replacement request has been put forward to the FIH," read the official statement from the Indian federation.

Hardik’s injury comes as a massive blow to the Indian side as he was in a rich vein of form, having scored a solo goal against Spain in the first Pool D match at Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela.

After beating Spain 2-0, and then holding England to a 0-0 draw, the Men in Blue are placed second behind the English side in Pool D standings.

Both India and England are currently level on 4 points each after two games, but the English team leads the table on goal difference.

While England take on Spain in their final fixture, India are up against Wales and coach Graham Reid’s side will have to beat Wales by a bigger margin than England to go top of the table.

The table toppers will avoid a cross-over match and play a direct quarterfinal fixture. Both sides are looking to top Pool D and should be an exciting final round of games at the World Cup.

