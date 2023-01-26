CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :FootballHockeyTennisF1WWE
Home » News » Sports » FIH World Cup 2023: Umpire Hit on Face by Ball from Drag Flick
1-MIN READ

FIH World Cup 2023: Umpire Hit on Face by Ball from Drag Flick

PTI

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 07:41 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Injured German umpire Ben Goentgen being taken off the field (PTI)

Injured German umpire Ben Goentgen being taken off the field (PTI)

German umpire Ben Goentgen was immediately taken off the field for medical attention

In a bizarre incident, German umpire Ben Goentgen was hit on the face off a penalty corner strike in the FIH Men’s World Cup quarterfinal match between Netherlands and South Korea here on Wednesday.

Goentgen was immediately taken off the field for medical attention.

The incident happened in the 28th minute when South Korean Jang Jonghyun’s stinging drag flick got deflected from a Netherlands player’s stick and struck the face of Goentgen, who was standing a few meters away from the goal post.

Goentgen fell down in pain while his co-umpire Gareth Greenfield of New Zealand and medical staff of the tournament organisers rushed to help him.

The injured umpire held his face with one hand and rushed out of the field along with the medical staff.

He was later replaced by the reserve umpire of the match, Raghu Prasad of India.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Drag-flick
  2. FIH World Cup 2023
  3. hockey
  4. umpire
first published:January 26, 2023, 07:41 IST
last updated:January 26, 2023, 07:41 IST
Read More