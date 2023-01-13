FIH World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Wishes For Indian Team Ahead of Showpiece Event

Ahead of the Indian national hockey team’s inaugural match at FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and many other icons wished the hosts good luck before they face off against Spain.

The sporting fraternity united in their wishes for the Indian hockey team, as they gear up to kick-start their challenge for the sport’s most coveted trophy.

With India hosting the World Cup in Odisha, there’s an added home advantage and a feel-good factor that the Manpreet Singh-led unit will be able to follow on from the bronze medal they won at the Tokyo Olympics 2022.

Ahead of the Indian hockey team’s first fixture against the Spaniards at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

Former Indian skipper Virat, along with legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, and Gautam Gambhir as well as Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri took to Twitter and wished the Indian hockey team good luck.

Kohli urged the Indian side to enjoy themselves, as they will be backed by the entire nation.

My best wishes to our Indian men’s hockey team for the World Cup. Go and enjoy yourself, we all are backing you. Good luck. 🇮🇳💪— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 13, 2023

Sachin also wished Manpreet Singh’s men good luck for the World Cup campaign.

Wishing the Indian Men’s Hockey Team all the very best for the Hockey World Cup.We’ll all be cheering for you!Chak De! 🏑 🇮🇳@TheHockeyIndia — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 13, 2023

Gambhir too took to social media and penned a heartfelt post for the hosts.

My Hockey, my pride! Let’s go India! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #HockeyWorldCup2023— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 13, 2023

Elsewhere, Sunil Chhetri also wished the Indian boys good luck for their upcoming challenge.

Sending my best to @13harmanpreet, @16Sreejesh and everyone of the lads representing @TheHockeyIndia, as we begin our World Cup journey today. Dil se khelna, our ladna. Hum saare aapke bahut bade fans hai. #HWC2023— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) January 13, 2023

The Indian side will be looking to replicate their heroics from 1975 when they last won the World Cup.

It’s been a wait of 48 years, and while Indian hockey has seen its fair share of ups and down, in recent years there has been a steady rise in the performances of the men in blue.

The hosts have been paired alongside Spain, Wales, and Great Britain in Group D, although their first outing against the red sticks could be a tricky one.

India are ranked sixth in FIH rankings, while Spain are eighth, the two nations crossed swords 4 times in the year 2022, with the Spaniards winning twice, while Manpreet’s side won once.

