FINA Postpones 2020 World Swimming Championships to December 2021 Due to COVID-19

Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain in action during the 18th FINA World Swimming Championships Women's Duet Free Preliminary at Yeomju Gymnasium in Gwangju, South Korea July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

FINA had previously rescheduled the 2021 aquatics world championships in Fukuoka to May 13-29, 2022 to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

This year’s World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, scheduled to take place in December, have been pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, swimming’s world governing body FINA said on Thursday.

The competition will now be held from Dec. 13-18, 2021. The World Aquatics Convention will also take place in Abu Dhabi from Dec 10-12, 2021, FINA said in a statement here

“We have worked in close co-operation during the last weeks with the UAE authorities on this matter and we believe this is the most suitable solution for all those taking part in this competition,” FINA President Julio Maglione said.

"Moreover, FINA is pleased to announce that its General Congress, where the FINA Bureau for the period 2021-2025 is to be elected, will take place on June 5, 2021 in Doha (QAT). The new members of the FINA Bureau 2021-2025 will initiate their term immediately after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympic Games, to be staged from July 23-August 8, 2021," the statement further added.

FINA had previously rescheduled the 2021 aquatics world championships in Fukuoka to May 13-29, 2022 to avoid a clash with the postponed Tokyo Olympics.


