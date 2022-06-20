CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Agnipath#BoardExamResult#Coronavirus
Home » News » Sports » FINA World Championships: Sajan Prakash Finishes 25th, Fails to Progress to Final
1-MIN READ

FINA World Championships: Sajan Prakash Finishes 25th, Fails to Progress to Final

Sajan Prakash. (Twitter)

Sajan Prakash. (Twitter)

Sajan Prakash clocked 1:58.67 to finish eighth in his heat and was ranked 25th in the men's 200m butterfly event of FINA World Championships

Ace Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to move to the semifinals, finishing 25th in the men’s 200m butterfly event of FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 28-year-old clocked 1:58.67 to finish eighth in his heat. The top five swimmers from his heat progressed to the semifinals.

FINA Official Hopes Other Sports Follow Swimming’s Transgender Ruling

The two-time Olympian, who is coming off a shoulder injury, was ranked 25th in the overall list.

His personal best in the event is 1:56.48, which he clocked last year to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

In the men’s 800m freestyle event, Delhi swimmer Kushagra Rawat finished 23rd.

The 22-year-stopped the clock at 8:15.96 to finish fifth in his heat, failing to progress to the finals.

FIH Pro League: Indian Women’s Hockey Team Look to Address Grey Areas against USA ahead of World Cup

Kushagra had clocked the personal best of 8:08.32 in the 800m freestyle event last year during the Senior National Aquatic Championships.

The top eight swimmers move to the final in the event.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags
first published:June 20, 2022, 17:28 IST