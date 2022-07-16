F***ing Ridiculous! Jake Paul on Allegations of His Match against Hasim Rahman Jr Being Fixed

Internet sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to face Hasim Rahman Jr in the high-profile boxing match at Madison Square Garden on August 6. Ahead of the match, Jake’s latest press conference has absolutely heated up the crucial match set to be played next month.

Jake lambasted those who think that the match between him and Hasim Rahman Jr is fixed. He thinks it is simply illegal to call the encounter a fixed one.

“It’s f***ing ridiculous. It’s illegal to do that, first and foremost. Secondly, sparring partners end up fighting all of the time. Look at Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury, this is a common thing,” he said during the press conference.

“And they [the Rahman family] have so much pride and ego and there’s real tension, you can feel that energy in the room. So anybody who thinks that are obviously the Jake Paul haters that want to discredit anything that I’m doing,” he added.

Hasim Rahman Jr was also found defending himself against the fixing allegations. He talked about his respect for the game after experiencing his father’s intense and classic fights.

He said that he never wanted anything in life because of boxing. According to Hasim Rahman Jr, he does not know what it means to want something because his father had put in hard work and dedicated his life to the game.

Jake has previously been accused multiple times of fixing matches in his own favour despite all bouts being sanctioned by the major athletic commissions.

Tommy Fury was originally slated to take on Jake in the boxing game but the British boxer was not permitted to enter the US due to his visa complications. Eventually, Hasim Rahman Jr, son of the former boxing heavyweight champion of the same name, replaced Fury.

Hasim Rahman Jr recently weighed 224 pounds in his last bout in which he had to endure a TKO loss against James McKenzie Morrison back in April. Jake, weighed in at 191.4 pounds, in his recent bout- a knockout over Woodley.

