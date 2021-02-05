FIO vs INT Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Serie A 2020-21: Fiorentina vs Inter Milan
FIO vs INT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / FIO vs INT Dream11 Best Picks / FIO vs INT Dream11 Captain / FIO vs INT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: February 05, 2021, 14:58 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Inter Milan will head across to Fiorentina on Friday with only a couple of points behind league leaders, AC Milan. Antonio Conte's side are currently unbeaten in four league games, and now, they will have to start winning matches if they have to overtake Milan at the top of Serie A.
Fiorentina, on the other hand, have had an underwhelming season so far. They are 11th in Serie A and have the second-worst attack. They have scored only 21 goals in their 20 league games.
The Serie A 2020-21 Fiorentina vs Inter Milan game will commence at 01:15 AM IST.
FIO vs INT Serie A 2020-21, Fiorentina vs Inter Milan: Team News
Fiorentina will be without Gaetano Catrovilli and Nikola Melinkovic, who were both sent off in the 1-1 draw. Also, new signings Kevin Malcuit and Aleksandr Kokorin are both in doubt, as they are without any match practice ahead of the game.
Conte's Inter Milan will go into the match with focus also on the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on Wednesday. They will be given a boost with the inclusion of Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku to the side against Fiorentina.
FIO vs INT Serie A 2020-21, Fiorentina vs Inter Milan: Live Streaming
FIO vs INT, Serie A 2020-21 Fiorentina possible starting line-up vs Inter Milan: Bartlomiej Dragowski; Lucas Martinez, German Pezzella, Igor; Cristiano Biraghi, Erick Pulgar, Nordin Amrabat, Giacomo Bonaventura, Lorenzo Venuti; Dusan Vlahovic, Franck Ribery
FIO vs INT, Serie A 2020-21 Inter Milan possible starting line-up vs Fiorentina: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Achraf Hakimi; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez