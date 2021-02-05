FIO vs INT Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Fiorentina vs Inter Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Inter Milan will head across to Fiorentina on Friday with only a couple of points behind league leaders, AC Milan. Antonio Conte's side are currently unbeaten in four league games, and now, they will have to start winning matches if they have to overtake Milan at the top of Serie A.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, have had an underwhelming season so far. They are 11th in Serie A and have the second-worst attack. They have scored only 21 goals in their 20 league games.

The Serie A 2020-21 Fiorentina vs Inter Milan game will commence at 01:15 AM IST.

Team News

Fiorentina will be without Gaetano Catrovilli and Nikola Melinkovic, who were both sent off in the 1-1 draw. Also, new signings Kevin Malcuit and Aleksandr Kokorin are both in doubt, as they are without any match practice ahead of the game.

Conte's Inter Milan will go into the match with focus also on the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on Wednesday. They will be given a boost with the inclusion of Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku to the side against Fiorentina.

Live Streaming

Fiorentina vs Inter Milan match will telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.

Match Details

Saturday, February 06 – 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Dream11 team for Fiorentina vs Inter Milan

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-captain: Franck Ribery

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Defenders: Lucas Martinez,George Baldock, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij

Midfielders: Giacomo Bonaventura, Lorenzo Venuti, Roberto Gagliardini, Achraf Hakimi

Strikers: Franck Ribery, Romelu Lukaku

Fiorentina possible starting line-up vs Inter Milan: Bartlomiej Dragowski; Lucas Martinez, German Pezzella, Igor; Cristiano Biraghi, Erick Pulgar, Nordin Amrabat, Giacomo Bonaventura, Lorenzo Venuti; Dusan Vlahovic, Franck Ribery

Inter Milan possible starting line-up vs Fiorentina: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Arturo Vidal, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Achraf Hakimi; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez