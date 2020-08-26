SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Fire Beat Cincinnati 3-0 In Return To Soldier Field

lvaro Medrn and Ignacio Aliseda each scored his first MLS goal, and Chicago beat Cincinnati 30 on Tuesday night in the Fires first game at Soldier Field in nearly 15 years.

CHICAGO: lvaro Medrn and Ignacio Aliseda each scored his first MLS goal, and Chicago beat Cincinnati 3-0 on Tuesday night in the Fires first game at Soldier Field in nearly 15 years.

Chicago (2-4-1), which snapped a three-game losing and scoreless stretch, had been playing at SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview, Illinois, before returning to the home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

Chicago had a 2-0 lead by the 10th minute after goals by Fabian Herbers and Medrn. Herbers got past the defense for Gastn Gimnezs lofted pass from near midfield and one-touched it home from close range 93 seconds into the game. Medrn had a deflected ball fall to his feet outside the 18-yard box and he curled a shot off the post. Aliseda made it 3-0 in the 67th minute.

Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth needed just one save to keep Cincinnati (2-4-1) scoreless for the second straight match.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  First Published: August 26, 2020, 7:55 AM IST
