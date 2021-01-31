First 2 Entrants Announced for WWE Royal Rumble 2021

The first two entrants for the WWE Men's Royal Rumble was revealed on WWE Backstage special.

Randy Orton will enter the squared circle as number 1 entry while Edge will be the number 2 entry for the Men’s Royal Rumble.

Below is the match card for WWE Royal Rumble 2021:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs Goldberg

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST MAN STANDING MATCH)

Roman Reigns (Champion) with Paul Heyman vs Kevin Owens

WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Asuka and Charlotte (Champions) vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Sasha Banks (Champion) vs Carmella

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, King Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman and 9 yet-to-be-announced entrants.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Nia Jax, Charlotte, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, Natalya and 17 yet-to-be-announced entrants.