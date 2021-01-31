First 2 Entrants Announced for WWE Royal Rumble 2021
Men's Royal Rumble 2021 (Photo Credit: WWE)
Here's who will enter as the first two wrestlers for the WWE Men's Royal Rumble.
January 31, 2021
The first two entrants for the WWE Men's Royal Rumble was revealed on WWE Backstage special.
Randy Orton will enter the squared circle as number 1 entry while Edge will be the number 2 entry for the Men’s Royal Rumble.
BREAKING NEWS:As announced on #WWEBackstage, the #1 entrant in the 2021 Men's #RoyalRumble will be @RandyOrton and the #2 entrant will be @WWE Hall of Famer @EdgeRatedR! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sfLH3OtonW— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 31, 2021
Below is the match card for WWE Royal Rumble 2021:
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Drew McIntyre (Champion) vs Goldberg
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP (LAST MAN STANDING MATCH)
Roman Reigns (Champion) with Paul Heyman vs Kevin Owens
WWE WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Asuka and Charlotte (Champions) vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Sasha Banks (Champion) vs Carmella
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, King Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman and 9 yet-to-be-announced entrants.
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Tamina, Natalya and 17 yet-to-be-announced entrants.