First ATP Title for Britain's Kyle Edmund

British number one Kyle Edmund won the first ATP title of his career when he beat Gael Monfils of France 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(4) in the final of the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.

Reuters

Updated:October 22, 2018, 12:45 AM IST
First ATP Title for Britain's Kyle Edmund
British number one Kyle Edmund won the first ATP title of his career when he beat Gael Monfils of France 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(4) in the final of the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.
British number one Kyle Edmund won the first ATP title of his career when he beat Gael Monfils of France 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(4) in the final of the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.

Edmund, who will rise to a career-high 14th in the world on Monday, lost a set for first the time in the tournament as Monfils made a fast start.

But he remained composed and fought back to win in just under two and a half hours.

The 23-year-old dominated the second-set tiebreak to draw level and then won the third set on another tiebreak before shedding tears of joy.

"I've not been able to string together my matches to win tournaments," Edmund, who made a breakthrough this year by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals, said.

"There's always been something to let me down. It's been one of my goals to be more consistent.

"Today I had to really dig deep and it's great I've been able to have this experience and come through. It gives you so much belief and confidence for the next time it happens."

Edmund had reached his first ATP final in April, losing to Pablo Andujar in Marrakesh, shortly after replacing the injury-hit Andy Murray as British number one.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
