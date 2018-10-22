English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
First ATP Title for Britain's Kyle Edmund
British number one Kyle Edmund won the first ATP title of his career when he beat Gael Monfils of France 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(4) in the final of the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.
British number one Kyle Edmund won the first ATP title of his career when he beat Gael Monfils of France 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(4) in the final of the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.
Loading...
British number one Kyle Edmund won the first ATP title of his career when he beat Gael Monfils of France 3-6 7-6(2) 7-6(4) in the final of the European Open in Antwerp on Sunday.
Edmund, who will rise to a career-high 14th in the world on Monday, lost a set for first the time in the tournament as Monfils made a fast start.
But he remained composed and fought back to win in just under two and a half hours.
The 23-year-old dominated the second-set tiebreak to draw level and then won the third set on another tiebreak before shedding tears of joy.
"I've not been able to string together my matches to win tournaments," Edmund, who made a breakthrough this year by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals, said.
"There's always been something to let me down. It's been one of my goals to be more consistent.
"Today I had to really dig deep and it's great I've been able to have this experience and come through. It gives you so much belief and confidence for the next time it happens."
Edmund had reached his first ATP final in April, losing to Pablo Andujar in Marrakesh, shortly after replacing the injury-hit Andy Murray as British number one.
Edmund, who will rise to a career-high 14th in the world on Monday, lost a set for first the time in the tournament as Monfils made a fast start.
But he remained composed and fought back to win in just under two and a half hours.
The 23-year-old dominated the second-set tiebreak to draw level and then won the third set on another tiebreak before shedding tears of joy.
"I've not been able to string together my matches to win tournaments," Edmund, who made a breakthrough this year by reaching the Australian Open semi-finals, said.
"There's always been something to let me down. It's been one of my goals to be more consistent.
"Today I had to really dig deep and it's great I've been able to have this experience and come through. It gives you so much belief and confidence for the next time it happens."
Edmund had reached his first ATP final in April, losing to Pablo Andujar in Marrakesh, shortly after replacing the injury-hit Andy Murray as British number one.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ethiopian Marathoner Who Made Rio Olympics Protest Returns from Exile
- Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho is Unstoppable at the Box Office; Arjun's Namaste England Falls Flat
- This Photo of Hugh Jackman Gazing Fondly at Priyanka Chopra is Breaking the Internet; See Pic
- Apple Watch Series 4 Review: It is Bigger And More Beautiful, But The Best is Yet to be Unlocked
- Pakistani Poet's Daughter has to Drive Taxi to Make Ends Meet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...