First Case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers Say 'Doing Everything to Prevent Outbreaks'

Tokyo 2020 organisers confirmed that there has been a case of Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympic Village. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive. He would not reveal the person’s nationality, citing privacy concerns.

Tokyo Olympics - FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | PHOTOS

“There was one person in the Village. That was the very first case in the Village that was reported during the screening test," Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organising committee, told a press conference.

The person, whom organisers refused to identify, has been removed from the Village where thousands of athletes and officials will reside during the Games.

“Right now this person is confined to a hotel," Takaya said.

Seiko Hashimoto, the chief organiser of the Tokyo 2020 Games, said: “We are doing everything to prevent any Covid outbreaks. If we end up with an outbreak we will make sure we have a plan in place to respond."

Athletes are just starting to arrive for the Games which run July 23 through Aug. 8.

Japan’s public has been lukewarm about the Games amid a resurgence in new coronavirus infections and worries that an influx of foreign visitors may help turn the Tokyo Olympics into a super-spreader event, which in turn could put further strain on Japan’s already stretched medical system.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, is being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here